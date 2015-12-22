News Blitz 12/22: Steven Jackson is a Patriot

Though the move had not yet be made official by the team Tuesday morning, widespread reports on Monday indicated that the Patriots had reached an agreement with veteran free agent running back Steven Jackson.

The former Pro Bowl running back has been out of football this season after being released by the Falcons last winter, having played two injury-riddled and low-production seasons in Atlanta. The back is a veteran of 11 seasons as a former first-round pick by St. Louis who regularly rolled out 1,000-yard campaigns with the Rams.

(The Patriots made the signing official Tuesday afternoon.)

A solid a source as Jackson himself via Twitter announced his return Monday, describing himself in his bio as a "New England Patriots running back":

https://twitter.com/sj39/status/678972912481644544

The Boston Herald has its weekly Patriots report card from Sunday's win and says the results were "barely passable." The Herald *Patriots notebook says that the prognosis is good for Danny Amendola, who failed to finish Sunday's game due to a knee injury. The *Herald also looks at how workers have begun to transform Gillette Stadium into a hockey facility for the Bruins/NHL's Winter Classic on New Year's Day.

CSNNE.com's weekly Patriots report card says the physical front of the New England defense dominated the Titans. CSNNE.com notes that Belichick is no fan of football analytics websites such as Pro Football Focus. "I'd say a lot of that stuff is not real accurate, so take it with a grain of salt," Belichick said on WEEI on Monday.