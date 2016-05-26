Official website of the New England Patriots

News Blitz 5/26: Hitting the field

May 26, 2016 at 06:15 AM
Patriots OTA practice - 5/26/2016

View images from Patriots OTA practice at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, May 26, 2016.

Dion Lewis – Lewis has taken over a key role in the Patriots offense over the second half of the season that only continues to grow. Not only is he the lead back in terms of running the ball, but Lewis is back making plays in the passing game once again. Jacksonville has its share of versatile athletes on the front, but Lewis is a challenge for any defense and the screen game could be a big opportunity for the Patriots this week.
Dion Lewis – Lewis has taken over a key role in the Patriots offense over the second half of the season that only continues to grow. Not only is he the lead back in terms of running the ball, but Lewis is back making plays in the passing game once again. Jacksonville has its share of versatile athletes on the front, but Lewis is a challenge for any defense and the screen game could be a big opportunity for the Patriots this week.

Danny "Playoff" Amendola – The proven, trusted veteran came up big in the postseason yet again with 11 catches for 112 yards last week against Tennessee. As the various matchups with the Jags defense declare themselves on Sunday, Amendola could be in for another big day as a quick option out of the slot, one that Jacksonville may not have an answer for.
Danny "Playoff" Amendola – The proven, trusted veteran came up big in the postseason yet again with 11 catches for 112 yards last week against Tennessee. As the various matchups with the Jags defense declare themselves on Sunday, Amendola could be in for another big day as a quick option out of the slot, one that Jacksonville may not have an answer for.

Devin McCourty – New England's captain and free safety is usually the last line of defense. Jacksonville likes to take some shots down the field – the team had 10 different players record a catch longer than 25 yards this season -- big plays the visitors will probably need to hit to pull off the upset. McCourty is always in the middle of everything the Patriots do on defense and needs to ensure the Jags don't get their big-play swagger going.
Devin McCourty – New England's captain and free safety is usually the last line of defense. Jacksonville likes to take some shots down the field – the team had 10 different players record a catch longer than 25 yards this season -- big plays the visitors will probably need to hit to pull off the upset. McCourty is always in the middle of everything the Patriots do on defense and needs to ensure the Jags don't get their big-play swagger going.

Martellus Bennett (Instagram) -- @MartellusB
Martellus Bennett (Instagram) -- @MartellusB

Martellus Bennett (Instagram) -- @MartellusB
Martellus Bennett (Instagram) -- @MartellusB

Martellus Bennett (Instagram) -- @MartellusB
Martellus Bennett (Instagram) -- @MartellusB

Martellus Bennett (Instagram) -- @MartellusB
Martellus Bennett (Instagram) -- @MartellusB

Martellus Bennett (Instagram) -- @MartellusB
Martellus Bennett (Instagram) -- @MartellusB

Martellus Bennett (Instagram) -- @MartellusB
Martellus Bennett (Instagram) -- @MartellusB

Martellus Bennett (Instagram) -- @MartellusB
Martellus Bennett (Instagram) -- @MartellusB

The media will get its first chance to see the 2016 Patriots on Thursday afternoon. While there won't be any competition involved in OTA work, which is designed to be a teaching opportunity, it's still a chance to envision how the roster will start to look come training camp.

ESPNBoston.com remembers back to a year ago when we got our first glimpse of Dion Lewis and wonders if any players may emerge in similar fashion this time around. The Boston Herald takes a look at undrafted free agent corner Cre'Von LeBlanc. The Providence Journal offers five things to watch at today’s OTAs. MassLive.com is looking at Jimmy Garoppolo and Martellus Bennett among others. WEEI.com also has some item of note for Thursday's workout.

On the Deflategate circuit,

Slot receivers are a tight breed and ESPNBoston.com has a nice story of Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola met former Jets standout Wayne Chrebet.

CSNNE.com says Edelman and Amendola could benefit from the arrival of second-round pick Cyrus Jones.NESN.com thinks Knowshon Moreno could be an option at running back for the Patriots.

Out in Arizona, not all Cardinals players want Tom Brady to miss the opener while serving his suspension.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

