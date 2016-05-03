Official website of the New England Patriots

News Blitz 5/3: Dante Scarnecchia's return

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

May 03, 2016 at 04:22 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

The draft is complete and the rookies will be making their way to Foxborough to begin work with the Patriots before long. Until then the team made the assistant coaches available to the media at Gillette Stadium on Monday and there were plenty of opportunities to catch up with the staff.

The biggest story was the return of Dante Scarnecchia, who came out of retirement after two seasons away and is back working with the offensive line. ESPNBoston.com says the decision to come back was a difficult one. The Boston Herald says Scar just loves to coach.

The other big story was Steve Belichick, who is entering his first year as safeties coach as part of his father's staff.

On the field, Scarnecchia says third-round pick Joe Thuney is a guard who can play tackle in a pinch.

Running backs coach Ivan Fears isn't worried about not getting a new pupil in the draft.

Ron Brace's father is blaming concussions for his son's death.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

