News Blitz 5/3: Dante Scarnecchia's return

The draft is complete and the rookies will be making their way to Foxborough to begin work with the Patriots before long. Until then the team made the assistant coaches available to the media at Gillette Stadium on Monday and there were plenty of opportunities to catch up with the staff.
The biggest story was the return of Dante Scarnecchia, who came out of retirement after two seasons away and is back working with the offensive line. ESPNBoston.com says the decision to come back was a difficult one. The Boston Herald says Scar just loves to coach.
The other big story was Steve Belichick, who is entering his first year as safeties coach as part of his father's staff.
On the field, Scarnecchia says third-round pick Joe Thuney is a guard who can play tackle in a pinch.
Running backs coach Ivan Fears isn't worried about not getting a new pupil in the draft.