 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Apr 11 - 02:00 PM | Tue Apr 16 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Unfiltered: Veteran Jersey Numbers, Updated Mocks and Best Draft Fits

Patriots Catch-22: Defensive Positional Draft Rankings, Maye/Daniels Film Review, Recent Mock Drafts

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2024 Squad

Film Review: Analyzing Jayden Daniels's Fit With the Patriots 

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Receivers, Backs & Tight Ends, Jayden Daniels Film Breakdown, Derrik Klassen Interview

Film Review: Analyzing QB Drake Maye's Fit With the Patriots 

Patriots Re-Sign Safety Kyle Dugger

Patriots Vets 'Get the Ball Rolling' as Offseason Training Begins

Patriots Unfiltered: Kyle Dugger Re-Signing, Players Return to Work, Draft Talk

New Players and Veteran Jersey Numbers Unveiled

NFL Notes: Texans are all in with Stroud

Two-time Patriots Super Bowl Champ Logan Ryan Retires

Patriots Mailbag: Is it Maye or McCarthy?

Photos: Patriots Players Return To Gillette Stadium for offseason workouts

First Day Back: Players Return for Offseason Conditioning Program

Russ Francis Remembered in Hawaii

Lazar's Mock Draft 2.0: Making the Case for the Patriots to Trade Down in the First Round

Report: Patriots Sign Kyle Dugger to Long-Term Extension

Report: Patriots to Host Top Quarterback Prospects for Pre-Draft Visits

News Blitz 7/27: The eve of Patriots training camp

Today’s Patriots.com News Blitz continues to preview the Patriots opening of training camp this week.

Jul 27, 2016 at 04:00 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

The final veterans are reporting for duty Wednesday in Foxborough as the last step toward the public opening of training camp Thursday morning on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

As such, the bulk of the day's news revolves around more training camp previews, storylines and questions.

The Boston Globe looks at the players who will be under the microscope in training camp. The Globe also passes along noted Patriots fan and actor Matt Damon giving his thoughts on Deflategate and a potentially “pissed” Tom Brady.

Today is the Boston Herald's turn to offer up a fan’s guide to Patriots training camp. The *Herald *also declares five positions that are up for grabs this summer. The *Herald *makes it clear we should expect the Patriots to stick to their usual offensive plans, even with Jimmy Garoppolo under center for the first month of the season.

ESPNBoston.com passes along new Patriots defensive tackle Terrance Knighton saying goodbye to Twitter for the next few weeks. The site also runs down the first day of media coverage that will take place on Wednesday. ESPNBoston.com also passes along Damon’s comments from "The Rich Eisen Show."

WEEI.com notes that the Patriots will be honoring the 2001 Super Bowl team this season, the 15th anniversary of the team’s first title.

CSNNE.com says there has been a laughable double standard in the NFL’s recent investigations into Brady and, most recently, Peyton Manning's alleged use of HGH. CSNNE.com passes along Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers, Garoppolo's coach in his time at Eastern Illinois, saying that the Patriots backup has the second faster release he's ever seen, second only to Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino.

AL.com writes about Devin McCourty calling Patriots top pick Cyrus Jones “another smart guy from Alabama.”

NESN.com dubs undrafted rookie running back D.J. Foster one of the under-the-radar Patriots to watch in training camp.

CBS Boston offers up its five biggest storylines of Patriots training camp.

MassLive.com breaks down the uniqueness of new New England tight end Martellus Bennett.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pregame Primer: Everything you need to know before Saints-Patriots

The New England Patriots will host the Saints in Week 5 with hopes to get back in the win column. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup with New Orleans.
news

Pregame Primer: Everything you need to know before Patriots-Cowboys 

The New England Patriots travel to Dallas in Week 4 in hopes of climbing to .500 on the season. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup against the Cowboys.
news

Abbey Thistle, arguably the busiest Patriots employee on game day, showcases new video board on 'The Today Show'

'It's truly just conducting an orchestra.'
news

Pregame Primer: Everything to know before Dolphins-Patriots

The New England Patriots have turned the page. Get up to speed on everything you need to know before the Miami Dolphins travel to Gillette Stadium.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Training camp starts tomorrow 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/26: What to expect during training camp

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Which rookies will make the biggest impact?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Patrick Chung has high hopes for Kyle Dugger

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: Patriots special teams could have a big year again

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/19: Stephon Gilmore is still the biggest offseason question

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/16: Dont'a Hightower's return is big for the Pats defense

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/13: What will the Patriots backfield look like?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2024 Squad

Film Review: Analyzing Jayden Daniels's Fit With the Patriots 

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Film Review: Analyzing QB Drake Maye's Fit With the Patriots 

Patriots Re-Sign Safety Kyle Dugger

Patriots Vets 'Get the Ball Rolling' as Offseason Training Begins

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Armon Watts 4/11: "I think I'm at that point in my career where everything is coming together"

Patriots defensive tackle Armon Watts addresses the media on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Sione Takitaki 4/11: "We're going to put in the work"

Patriots linebacker Sione Takitaki addresses the media on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Evan Lazar's Film Breakdown on LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels

Patriots.com reporter Evan Lazar offer a film breakdown of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Receivers, Backs & Tight Ends, Jayden Daniels Film Breakdown, Derrik Klassen Interview

In this episode of Patriots draft countdown, we break down the latest draft news and rumors from around the NFL, preview the draft's wide receivers, tight ends and running backs, and Evan Lazar breaks down Jayden Daniels' film. Plus, we talk with Derrik Klassen from the Bleacher Report.

Kyle Dugger Highlights

Watch highlights from defensive back Kyle Dugger who recently re-signed with the New England Patriots.

New Players and Veteran Jersey Numbers Unveiled

Watch as we unveil new player and veteran jersey numbers for the 2024 season. View the full Patriots roster here.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Full List of New England Patriots 2024 Draft Picks

The New England Patriots currently hold eight picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising