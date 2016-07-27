News Blitz 7/27: The eve of Patriots training camp

The final veterans are reporting for duty Wednesday in Foxborough as the last step toward the public opening of training camp Thursday morning on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

As such, the bulk of the day's news revolves around more training camp previews, storylines and questions.

The Boston Globe looks at the players who will be under the microscope in training camp. The Globe also passes along noted Patriots fan and actor Matt Damon giving his thoughts on Deflategate and a potentially “pissed” Tom Brady.

CSNNE.com says there has been a laughable double standard in the NFL’s recent investigations into Brady and, most recently, Peyton Manning's alleged use of HGH. CSNNE.com passes along Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers, Garoppolo's coach in his time at Eastern Illinois, saying that the Patriots backup has the second faster release he's ever seen, second only to Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino.

AL.com writes about Devin McCourty calling Patriots top pick Cyrus Jones “another smart guy from Alabama.”

NESN.com dubs undrafted rookie running back D.J. Foster one of the under-the-radar Patriots to watch in training camp.

CBS Boston offers up its five biggest storylines of Patriots training camp.