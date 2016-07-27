News Blitz 7/27: The eve of Patriots training camp

The final veterans are reporting for duty Wednesday in Foxborough as the last step toward the public opening of training camp Thursday morning on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.
As such, the bulk of the day's news revolves around more training camp previews, storylines and questions.
The Boston Globe looks at the players who will be under the microscope in training camp. The Globe also passes along noted Patriots fan and actor Matt Damon giving his thoughts on Deflategate and a potentially “pissed” Tom Brady.
Today is the Boston Herald's turn to offer up a fan’s guide to Patriots training camp. The *Herald *also declares five positions that are up for grabs this summer. The *Herald *makes it clear we should expect the Patriots to stick to their usual offensive plans, even with Jimmy Garoppolo under center for the first month of the season.
ESPNBoston.com passes along new Patriots defensive tackle Terrance Knighton saying goodbye to Twitter for the next few weeks. The site also runs down the first day of media coverage that will take place on Wednesday. ESPNBoston.com also passes along Damon’s comments from "The Rich Eisen Show."
WEEI.com notes that the Patriots will be honoring the 2001 Super Bowl team this season, the 15th anniversary of the team’s first title.
CSNNE.com says there has been a laughable double standard in the NFL’s recent investigations into Brady and, most recently, Peyton Manning's alleged use of HGH. CSNNE.com passes along Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers, Garoppolo's coach in his time at Eastern Illinois, saying that the Patriots backup has the second faster release he's ever seen, second only to Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino.
AL.com writes about Devin McCourty calling Patriots top pick Cyrus Jones “another smart guy from Alabama.”
NESN.com dubs undrafted rookie running back D.J. Foster one of the under-the-radar Patriots to watch in training camp.
CBS Boston offers up its five biggest storylines of Patriots training camp.
MassLive.com breaks down the uniqueness of new New England tight end Martellus Bennett.