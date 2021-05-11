NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

There was a lot to like about the Patriots draft class. First and foremost they found a quarterback of the future in Mac Jones, but Bill Belichick also picked a pair of talented defensive linemen, a promising linebacker and found some depth toward the end of the proceedings as well.

The one glaring omission was at wide receiver, where the team once again passed despite the presence of a deep and talented cadre of pass catchers. Among the options the Patriots passed on at various points of Days 2 and 3 were Rondale Moore, D'Wayne Eskridge, Terrace Marshall, Dyami Brown, Amari Rodgers, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tylan Wallace.

The Patriots added free agents Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne but the group could use some high-end talent to round out the corps, and adding a young wideout with speed in the draft may have been a step in that direction.

But even though that wasn't to be it's still possible that Belichick could look to bolster the group. Rumors persist in Atlanta that veteran Julio Jones could be available in the coming months. The Falcons are sticking with Matt Ryan at quarterback for at least another year and they drafted tight end Kyle Pitts to add a dynamic weapon to the attack. Calvin Ridley and Jones are a formidable duo on the outside and Atlanta figures to have no trouble scoring with that group of skill players at their disposal.

But money issues have the 32-year-old Jones potentially on the market, and he might make some sense for New England if Belichick looks to improve the options for either Cam Newton or the rookie Jones. He is set to count for more than $23 million on the cap and the Falcons don't have much wiggle room at the moment, therefore the trade is a possibility. (They would likely wait until June to consummate such a deal for cap purposes).

A team acquiring him would be on the hook for $15.3 million in 2021 and $11.513 million in 2022 and '23 – reasonable numbers for a receiver of his ability. Jones' production began to wane in 2021 as he dealt with injuries that kept him out of the lineup, but there's no question that his presence at the top of the depth chart would have a positive impact on the offense.

Players of Jones' caliber will likely garner significant interest if the Falcons are truly open to dealing him. Perhaps a package of picks, including a second-rounder, would have the Falcons listening but it may take a first-rounder to get it done. (A conditional two that improves to a one if Jones reaches certain milestones)?

Atlanta is rebuilding under a first-year coach (Arthur Smith) and GM (Terry Fontenot) so Stephon Gilmore wouldn't likely add much to the potential package – especially given Gilmore's desire for a new deal, which would defeat the purpose of the Falcons trying to create cap room in the first place.

Jones would make a lot of sense for Belichick as he tries to offer some pieces for his quarterbacks to work with. Jones wouldn't put the offense over the top or turn New England into a title contender, but he, Agholor and Bourne along with tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry would give opposing defensive coordinators something to think about when game planning for the Patriots pass attack.