Patriots - Cardinals Injury Report

Friday, December 19, 2008
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5)
|Out
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|LB
|Tedy Bruschi
|DNP - Knee
|Doubtful
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|S
|James Sanders
|DNP - Abdomen
|Questionable
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|T
|Matt Light
|LP - Shoulder
|LB
|Gary Guyton
|LP - Ankle
|CB
|Ellis Hobbs
|LP - CB
|T
|Mark LeVoir
|LP - Ankle
|LB
|Vince Redd
|LP - Ankle
|DB
|Lewis Sanders
|LP - Shoulder
|DT
|Ty Warren
|LP - Groin
|WR
|Kelley Washington
|LP - Thigh
|Probable
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|ARIZONA CARDINALS (8-6)
|Out
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|LB
|Clark Haggans
|Moved to IR
|DE
|Travis LaBoy
|DNP - Ankle
|Doubtful
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Questionable
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|WR
|Anquan Boldin
|DNP- Shoulder
|RB
|J.J. Arrington
|LP - Knee
|WR
|Early Doucet
|LP- Hamstring
|LB
|Pago Togafau
|FP- Knee
|WR
|Sean Morey
|LP - Shoulder
|SS
|Adrian Wilson
|FP- Toe
|Probable
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|No Players Listed
Thursday, December 18, 2008
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5)
|Out
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate in Practice
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|LB
|Tedy Bruschi
|Knee
|T
|Matt Light
|Shoulder
|S
|James Sanders
|Abdomen
|Limited Participation in Practice
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|LB
|Gary Guyton
|Ankle
|CB
|Ellis Hobbs
|CB
|T
|Mark LeVoir
|Ankle
|LB
|Vince Redd
|Ankle
|DB
|Lewis Sanders
|Shoulder
|DT
|Ty Warren
|Groin
|WR
|Kelley Washington
|Thigh
|NT
|Vince Wilfork
|Shoulder
|Full Participation in Practice
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|ARIZONA CARDINALS (8-6)
|Out
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|LB
|Clark Haggans
|Foot
|Did Not Participate in Practice
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|WR
|Anquan Boldin
|Shoulder
|RB
|J.J. Arrington
|Knee
|DE
|Travis LaBoy
|Ankle
|Limited Participation in Practice
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|WR
|Early Doucet
|Hamstring
|LB
|Pago Togafau
|Knee
|WR
|Sean Morey
|Shoulder
|SS
|Adrian Wilson
|Toe
|Full Participation in Practice
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|No Players Listed
Wednesday, December 17, 2008
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5)
|Out
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate in Practice
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|LB
|Tedy Bruschi
|Knee
|T
|Matt Light
|Shoulder
|S
|James Sanders
|Abdomen
|Limited Participation in Practice
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|RB
|Kevin Faulk
|Not Injury Related
|LB
|Gary Guyton
|Ankle
|CB
|Ellis Hobbs
|CB
|T
|Mark LeVoir
|Ankle
|WR
|Randy Moss
|Not Injury Related
|LB
|Vince Redd
|Ankle
|DB
|Lewis Sanders
|Shoulder
|DT
|Ty Warren
|Groin
|WR
|Kelley Washington
|Thigh
|NT
|Vince Wilfork
|Shoulder
|Full Participation in Practice
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|ARIZONA CARDINALS (8-6)
|Out
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|LB
|Clark Haggans
|Foot
|Did Not Participate in Practice
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|WR
|Anquan Boldin
|Shoulder
|RB
|J.J. Arrington
|Knee
|WR
|Early Doucet
|Hamstring
|DE
|Travis LaBoy
|Ankle
|Limited Participation in Practice
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|LB
|Pago Togafau
|Knee
|WR
|Sean Morey
|Shoulder
|SS
|Adrian Wilson
|Toe
|Full Participation in Practice
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)</td>
<td valign="top">(O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty</td>
</tr>
</tbody>