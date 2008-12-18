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Patriots - Cardinals Injury Report

The New England Patriots (9-5) and the Arizona Cardinals (8-6) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Dec 18, 2008 at 07:00 AM

Friday, December 19, 2008

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5)
Out
Pos.PlayerInjury
LBTedy BruschiDNP - Knee
Doubtful
Pos.PlayerInjury
SJames SandersDNP - Abdomen
Questionable
Pos.PlayerInjury
TMatt LightLP - Shoulder
LBGary GuytonLP - Ankle
CBEllis HobbsLP - CB
TMark LeVoirLP - Ankle
LBVince ReddLP - Ankle
DBLewis SandersLP - Shoulder
DTTy WarrenLP - Groin
WRKelley WashingtonLP - Thigh
Probable
Pos.PlayerInjury
No Players Listed

ARIZONA CARDINALS (8-6)
Out
Pos.PlayerInjury
LBClark HaggansMoved to IR
DETravis LaBoyDNP - Ankle
Doubtful
Pos.PlayerInjury
Questionable
Pos.PlayerInjury
WRAnquan BoldinDNP- Shoulder
RBJ.J. ArringtonLP - Knee
WREarly DoucetLP- Hamstring
LBPago TogafauFP- Knee
WRSean MoreyLP - Shoulder
SSAdrian WilsonFP- Toe
Probable
Pos.PlayerInjury
No Players Listed

Thursday, December 18, 2008

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5)
Out
Pos.PlayerInjury
No Players Listed
Did Not Participate in Practice
Pos.PlayerInjury
LBTedy BruschiKnee
TMatt LightShoulder
SJames SandersAbdomen
Limited Participation in Practice
Pos.PlayerInjury
LBGary GuytonAnkle
CBEllis HobbsCB
TMark LeVoirAnkle
LBVince ReddAnkle
DBLewis SandersShoulder
DTTy WarrenGroin
WRKelley WashingtonThigh
NTVince WilforkShoulder
Full Participation in Practice
Pos.PlayerInjury
No Players Listed

ARIZONA CARDINALS (8-6)
Out
Pos.PlayerInjury
LBClark HaggansFoot
Did Not Participate in Practice
Pos.PlayerInjury
WRAnquan BoldinShoulder
RBJ.J. ArringtonKnee
DETravis LaBoyAnkle
Limited Participation in Practice
Pos.PlayerInjury
WREarly DoucetHamstring
LBPago TogafauKnee
WRSean MoreyShoulder
SSAdrian WilsonToe
Full Participation in Practice
Pos.PlayerInjury
No Players Listed

Wednesday, December 17, 2008

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5)
Out
Pos.PlayerInjury
No Players Listed
Did Not Participate in Practice
Pos.PlayerInjury
LBTedy BruschiKnee
TMatt LightShoulder
SJames SandersAbdomen
Limited Participation in Practice
Pos.PlayerInjury
RBKevin FaulkNot Injury Related
LBGary GuytonAnkle
CBEllis HobbsCB
TMark LeVoirAnkle
WRRandy MossNot Injury Related
LBVince ReddAnkle
DBLewis SandersShoulder
DTTy WarrenGroin
WRKelley WashingtonThigh
NTVince WilforkShoulder
Full Participation in Practice
Pos.PlayerInjury
No Players Listed

ARIZONA CARDINALS (8-6)
Out
Pos.PlayerInjury
LBClark HaggansFoot
Did Not Participate in Practice
Pos.PlayerInjury
WRAnquan BoldinShoulder
RBJ.J. ArringtonKnee
WREarly DoucetHamstring
DETravis LaBoyAnkle
Limited Participation in Practice
Pos.PlayerInjury
LBPago TogafauKnee
WRSean MoreyShoulder
SSAdrian WilsonToe
Full Participation in Practice
Pos.PlayerInjury
No Players Listed

Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions

         Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions  

         Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)</td>
         <td valign="top">(O) Out = definitely will not play  

         (D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play  

         (Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play  

         (P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty</td>
     </tr>
 </tbody>

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