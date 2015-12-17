Patriots Cheerleaders 2016 Audition Dates Announced

Photos by Robert Hare.
Audition to become a cheerleader for the 4x Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots! The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will hold open auditions on Sunday, March 6, 2016. An Optional Audition Workshop will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2016, prior to preliminary auditions. Full details will be released shortly here. General audition details are currently posted to give an overview of the audition process. To view photos from last year's auditions, please click here.