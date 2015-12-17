Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Cheerleaders 2016 Audition Dates Announced

Save the dates for the upcoming Patriots Cheerleaders 2016 Optional Audition Workshop & Preliminary Audition!

Dec 17, 2015 at 09:07 AM
New England Patriots

2015 Patriots Cheerleaders Final Auditions Photos

Photos by Robert Hare.

Audition to become a cheerleader for the 4x Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots! The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will hold open auditions on Sunday, March 6, 2016. An Optional Audition Workshop will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2016, prior to preliminary auditions. Full details will be released shortly here. General audition details are currently posted to give an overview of the audition process. To view photos from last year's auditions, please click here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

