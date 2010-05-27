Patriots.com News Blitz - 5/27/2010

Fresh from the media's OTA availability yesterday, there are plenty of stories for your reading enjoyment today.
The Boston Globe *has one on DL Ron Brace, while the *Boston Herald *went in depth with WR Brandon Tate. *The Providence Journal focuses on the competition at wide receiver in general.
The NECN/CSNNE website hasa chat with the newest Patriot, QB **Mike Teel**. And *The Eagle-Tribune *caught up with rookie free agent wide receiver and Massachusetts native **Buddy Farnham**.
ESPN Boston offers a feature on **Bill Belichick's **expanded role with the defense.
And if you still need convincing that the Patriots defense needs to work on its tackling deficiencies, check out the work of Football Outsiders, a website which ranked the Patriots as the 11th worst tackling team in the NFL.