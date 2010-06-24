Patriots.com News Blitz - 6/24/2010

We've entered the slow period in terms of NFL news, but there's some news about New England's training camp practices with the Atlanta Falcons in August. *The Boston Globe *elaborated on an item from the Falcons' website.
They also discuss the Patriots' interest in a player in this year's supplemental draft, BYU running back Harvey Unga.
Also, a fun/interesting post on ESPNBoston's blog about the best places to watch Patriots games outside New England.
On CBS Sports' website, there's a partial list of the top 50 players in the NFL (the bottom half, to start) and only one Patriot made the cut in the bottom half.