Patriots.com News Blitz - 6/24/2010

Your Thursday slate of Patriots news items.

Jun 24, 2010 at 01:00 AM

We've entered the slow period in terms of NFL news, but there's some news about New England's training camp practices with the Atlanta Falcons in August. *The Boston Globe *elaborated on an item from the Falcons' website.

They also discuss the Patriots' interest in a player in this year's supplemental draft, BYU running back Harvey Unga.

Also, a fun/interesting post on ESPNBoston's blog about the best places to watch Patriots games outside New England.

On CBS Sports' website, there's a partial list of the top 50 players in the NFL (the bottom half, to start) and only one Patriot made the cut in the bottom half.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

