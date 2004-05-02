Patriots conclude Rookie Mini-Camp; add two Rookie Free Agents

On the final day of the New England Patriots' rookie mini-camp, the team signed two of the five players who were invited to tryout over the weekend; Hofstra wide receiver Ricky Bryant and Michigan tight end Andy Mignery.
Bryant led Hofstra in receiving for two seasons after transferring from Ohio State. The 5-foot-11-inch, 175-pound receiver caught 67 passes for 793 yards and four touchdowns as a junior and added 60 receptions for a career-high 897 yards and three touchdowns as a senior. Last year, he also averaged 7.5 yards on 22 punt returns and 22.2 yards on 15 kick returns.
Mignery was recruited to Michigan as a quarterback, but made the positional transition to tight end as a junior in 2002. Last season, the 6-foot-3-inch, 250-pounder was credited with four receptions for 48 yards. His last two receptions were for 9- and 26-yard touchdowns.