Patriots Place WR Kendrick Bourne on Injured Reserve

With a Next-Man-Up Mentality, the Patriots Young Wide Receivers Look to Step Up on Offense

NFL Notes: Sifting through some potential Patriots free agents

Unfiltered Mailbag: Trade deadline possibilities, Bourne's impact and Mac outlook

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 vs. Miami Dolphins 

After Further Review: Why Couldn't the Patriots Offense Carry Over Recent Success in Sunday's Loss vs. the Dolphins?

New Patriots Contributors Needed as Injuries Continue to Strike

Coach Belichick on WEEI 10/30: "We couldn't make enough plays in critical situations"

Mac Jones on WEEI: "We have to try to put ourselves in a better position"

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Dolphins in Week 8

6 Keys from Patriots 31-17 loss in Miami

Patriots at Dolphins Highlights | NFL Week 8

Fourth-down TD! Mac Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster combine for critical score

Chad Ryland's 38-yard FG trims Dolphins' lead to seven points in third quarter

Tua Tagovailoa Fumble is Recovered by Anfernee Jennings

Mac Jones couldn't be more accurate on 14-yard dart to DeVante Parker

Keion White engulfs Ahmed for authoritative 8-yard TFL

Kyle Dugger sacks Tagovailoa for 6-yard loss via blitz

Mac Jones' 24-yard TD strike to Bourne opens scoring in Patriots-Dolphins

Kyle Dugger intercepts Tua Tagovailoa

Patriots conclude Rookie Mini-Camp; add two Rookie Free Agents

The Patriots signed two of the five players who were invited to tryout over the weekend; Hofstra wide receiver Ricky Bryant and Michigan tight end Andy Mignery.

May 02, 2004 at 11:53 AM

On the final day of the New England Patriots' rookie mini-camp, the team signed two of the five players who were invited to tryout over the weekend; Hofstra wide receiver Ricky Bryant and Michigan tight end Andy Mignery.

Bryant led Hofstra in receiving for two seasons after transferring from Ohio State. The 5-foot-11-inch, 175-pound receiver caught 67 passes for 793 yards and four touchdowns as a junior and added 60 receptions for a career-high 897 yards and three touchdowns as a senior. Last year, he also averaged 7.5 yards on 22 punt returns and 22.2 yards on 15 kick returns.

Mignery was recruited to Michigan as a quarterback, but made the positional transition to tight end as a junior in 2002. Last season, the 6-foot-3-inch, 250-pounder was credited with four receptions for 48 yards. His last two receptions were for 9- and 26-yard touchdowns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

