Patriots individual game tickets to go on sale via TicketMaster on Sat. May 22

The defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots will offer fans an opportunity to purchase individual game tickets on Saturday, May 22 at 10:00 a.m., when a few thousand tickets are released through Ticketmaster. For the third consecutive season, ticket prices have not changed, ranging from $49 to $99. Visa, a proud sponsor of the National Football League and the World Champion New England Patriots, will be the only acceptable form of online or phone order payment for Patriots tickets.

If recent years are any indication, fans can expect the most popular games to sellout within minutes and for all regular season games to be sold out within the 10 o'clock hour. If that occurs again this year, it will be the 11th consecutive season that the Patriots have sold out every game before the start of the regular season. The Patriots are enjoying a consecutive sellout streak of 104 games, a streak that began with the 1994 season opener, the year Robert Kraft purchased the team. The streak includes all preseason, regular season and postseason games since Sept. 4, 1994. When the Patriots host the San Francisco 49ers in the 2004 regular season finale, the streak will have extended to 114 consecutive games.

For the last 10 years, the Patriots have capped their season ticket sales to assure non-season ticket holders an opportunity to purchase tickets to individual games. Since then, the Patriots season ticket waiting list has grown in excess of 50,000 fans.

Once again, all ticket orders will be processed through Ticketmaster beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 22. Tickets will NOT be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office. Ticketmaster offers two outlets to purchase tickets; online at **www.ticketmaster.com** or by phone. Ticketmaster phone numbers vary by area code, please check you local listings. In the greater Boston area, please call 617-931-2222 or 508-931-2222. All phone and online orders must be made exclusively with a Visa credit card.

The on sale information for purchasing individual game tickets to Patriots games in 2004 is listed below:

Sale Date:

Saturday, May 22

Time:

10:00 a.m.

Where:

All ticket orders will be processed by Ticketmaster. Order online or call Ticketmaster (locally at either 508-931-2222 or 617-931-2222). Tickets will NOT be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office. For wheelchair accessible seating, please call 508-384-9191.

Prices:

For the third consecutive season, ticket prices will remain the same. A limited number of tickets will be available in each price category, $99, $75, $65 and $49.