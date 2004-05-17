Official website of the New England Patriots

PRO Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Commanders

Patriots vs. Commanders: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview - Analyzing Key Matchups, Strategies, and Factors

Christian Barmore is Realizing His Potential for the Patriots Defense

Belestrator: Previewing the Offensive Playmakers for the Commanders

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Dolphins Recap, Commanders Preview, David Andrews 1-on-1

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Matchup with the Commanders

Patriots vs. Commanders: 10 Must-Watch Deciding Factors

Week 9 Injury Report: Commanders at Patriots

What They're Saying: Washington Commanders

Game Preview: Commanders at Patriots

How Matthew Judon and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

How to Watch/Listen: Commanders at Patriots

Robert Kraft, Mac Jones and Rob Gronkowski show support for Lewiston, Maine ahead of rivalry football game

Halloween 'Trick or Treating' with Lawrence Guy

One-on-One with David Andrews | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Patriots Place WR Kendrick Bourne on Injured Reserve

With a Next-Man-Up Mentality, the Patriots Young Wide Receivers Look to Step Up on Offense

NFL Notes: Sifting through some potential Patriots free agents

Unfiltered Mailbag: Trade deadline possibilities, Bourne's impact and Mac outlook

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 vs. Miami Dolphins 

Patriots individual game tickets to go on sale via TicketMaster on Sat. May 22

The Patriots will offer fans an opportunity to purchase individual game tickets on Sat, May 22 at 10:00 a.m.

May 17, 2004 at 02:41 AM

The defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots will offer fans an opportunity to purchase individual game tickets on Saturday, May 22 at 10:00 a.m., when a few thousand tickets are released through Ticketmaster. For the third consecutive season, ticket prices have not changed, ranging from $49 to $99. Visa, a proud sponsor of the National Football League and the World Champion New England Patriots, will be the only acceptable form of online or phone order payment for Patriots tickets.

If recent years are any indication, fans can expect the most popular games to sellout within minutes and for all regular season games to be sold out within the 10 o'clock hour. If that occurs again this year, it will be the 11th consecutive season that the Patriots have sold out every game before the start of the regular season. The Patriots are enjoying a consecutive sellout streak of 104 games, a streak that began with the 1994 season opener, the year Robert Kraft purchased the team. The streak includes all preseason, regular season and postseason games since Sept. 4, 1994. When the Patriots host the San Francisco 49ers in the 2004 regular season finale, the streak will have extended to 114 consecutive games.

For the last 10 years, the Patriots have capped their season ticket sales to assure non-season ticket holders an opportunity to purchase tickets to individual games. Since then, the Patriots season ticket waiting list has grown in excess of 50,000 fans.

Once again, all ticket orders will be processed through Ticketmaster beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 22. Tickets will NOT be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office. Ticketmaster offers two outlets to purchase tickets; online at **www.ticketmaster.com** or by phone. Ticketmaster phone numbers vary by area code, please check you local listings. In the greater Boston area, please call 617-931-2222 or 508-931-2222. All phone and online orders must be made exclusively with a Visa credit card.

The on sale information for purchasing individual game tickets to Patriots games in 2004 is listed below:

Sale Date:
Saturday, May 22

Time:
10:00 a.m.

Where:
All ticket orders will be processed by Ticketmaster. Order online or call Ticketmaster (locally at either 508-931-2222 or 617-931-2222). Tickets will NOT be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office. For wheelchair accessible seating, please call 508-384-9191.

Prices:
For the third consecutive season, ticket prices will remain the same. A limited number of tickets will be available in each price category, $99, $75, $65 and $49.

Limits:
To extend the opportunity to fans throughout the region, the Patriots have once again set limits to the number of tickets fans can buy. Those limits have been set at eight regular season tickets per person, with no more than four tickets to any one game. Exceptions will be made for preseason games only.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Presented by

Presented by

