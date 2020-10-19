Patriots News Blitz 10/19: Rusty Patriots shut down in loss to Broncos

The Patriots returned to action for the first time in two weeks and it showed. New England was ineffective on both sides of the ball throughout, and dropped an 18-12 decision at home to the Denver Broncos.
ESPN.com writes about the loss, pointing out the defeat dropped the Patriots below .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2002. Cam Newton returned to the field after missing the Week 4 loss in Kansas City and couldn't find a rhythm.
The Boston Globe says the defense was good but needed to be great. They added that the lack of practice time was evident. The lack of explosiveness on offense is a real problem.
The Boston Herald points out the subpar performances of the receivers. The offensive line shuffling also had an impact on the offensive struggles.
The Athletic says there’s little to learn from this loss. NBC Sports Boston disagrees and offers the Patriots no excuses. They add a report card as well, and the grades aren’t good.
Boston Sports Journal breaks down the punchless Patriots offense. MassLive.com provides a report card of their own.
WEEI.com says we’re all looking at the upcoming trade deadline the wrong way. They also provide 10 takeaways from the very bizarre and unexpected loss.
The 49ers are up next and the San Francisco Chronicle details the team’s impressive Sunday night win over the Rams. Defense and the offensive line led the way in the victory.