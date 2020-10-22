Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Thu Oct 22

Patriots News Blitz 10/22: Talking about practice ... finally

Oct 22, 2020 at 09:16 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

It was a strange couple of weeks for New England leading into the Broncos game with several players testing positive for the coronavirus, which in turn prevented the team from practicing as often as it would have liked.

The Patriots not only got back on the practice field on Wednesday but they did so with a number of returning players in the fold. The Boston Herald believes the reinforcements came at the perfect time. The return also allows the Patriots to regain their ultimate advantage. The Boston Sports Journal wonders if those reinforcements will help anytime soon. Devin McCourty was just happy to be back to a normal Wednesday routine.

The Boston Globe breaks down what a week of practice typically looks like for the Patriots.

The Providence Journal has Damiere Byrd looking to continue proving himself in the Patriots offense. They also have Bill Belichick talking about N’Keal Harry.

NBC Sports Boston wonders what happened to the Patriots tight end factory.

MassLive.com details some recent roster/injury news as Kyle Dugger is the latest added to the list.

The San Francisco Chronicle deals with the Niners injury problems, which are even more extensive than New England's.

