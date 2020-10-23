Patriots News Blitz 10/23: Newton: 'Excuse bucket is low'

Cam Newton checked in to chat with the local media on Thursday and the quarterback isn't shying away from responsibility when it comes to the struggles of the Patriots offense.
Newton says the excuse bucket is running real low heading into Sunday's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. The Boston Herald has Newton admitting that fixing the offense starts with him. Boston Sports Journal says Newton’s accountability is great but he now must deliver.
The Boston Globe says Sunday's game is close to a must-win for the Patriots. Boston Sports Journal believes the Patriots know exactly how to fluster Jimmy Garoppolo.
If the Patriots wind up being sellers at next month's trade deadline, NBC Sports Boston believes Stephon Gilmore could go.
According the Next Gen Stats, the Patriots wide receiver are having a hard time creating separation.
The Boston Globe looks at how the makeshift offensive line is holding up despite all the shuffling.
The Athletic has Gilmore leaning on some Patriots legends for help. NBC Sports Boston says Mike Onwenu has been overpowering at the start of his career.
In San Francisco, ESPN.com says Garoppolo still has questions to answer three years after the trade that sent him from New England to the Niners. The Boston Herald wonders if the Patriots would have won a Super Bowl with Garoppolo. NBC Sports Boston says Garoppolo just isn’t that good. The San Francisco Chronicle has Mike McGlinchey expressing gratitude toward the critics that ripped him and the rest of the Niners offensive line.