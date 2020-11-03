Patriots News Blitz 11/3: Trade deadline day arrives

PatsPulpit has Jason McCourty brushing off the Patriots 2-5 record, reminding everyone he has the distinction of being on an 0-16 team, while Cam Newton vows to turn the Patriots season around.
Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal examines how the Patriots roster building got them to this point, while Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal ponders if the team should do anything before today's trade deadline. Doug Kyed from NESN takes a crack at reading between the lines of Bill Belichick's comments to WEEI on Monday. Ryan Hannable of WEEI thinks it's the draft misses that have been most impactful.
Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald offers his grades from the Bills games, while colleague Steve Hewitt relays that Beau Allen will not play this season for the Patriots, as confirmed by coach Belichick. Jeff Howe of The Athletic offers his 29 takeaways from the Pats-Bills game.
WEEI's Fitzy is looking ahead to 2021 and listing off all the young Patriots to be excited about going forward this season.