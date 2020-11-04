Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 11/4: Taking stock after trade deadline

Nov 04, 2020 at 07:48 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

It wasn't a splashy trade deadline day for the Patriots, but it was an effective one as the team picked up two players who can help where injuries have struck in recent weeks.

PatsPulpit's Bernd Buchmasser kicks things off breaking down receiver Isaiah Ford, who was traded for from Miami and gives the Patriots a new target who is at his best from the slot. The Pulpit also breaks down the full day, including Devin Asiasi's move to Injured Reserve. Jim McBride of the Boston Globe has more on Ford, while also highlighting defensive tackle Isaiah Mack, picked up after the Titans had cut him to make room for a new acquisition of their own.

Doug Kyed of NESN has probably the most in-depth breakdown of Ford of anyone. Excellent detail as Kyed examines what kind of receiver Ford is and how he fits.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic ponders the future of J.C. Jackson and Stephon Gilmore. Jackson, an RFA this season, has three-straight games with an interception, while Gilmore still has another year on his contract.

Eric Rueb of the Providence Journal breaks down Josh McDaniels' third-down decision making process. The Patriots offense seemed to be more run-focused on the down against the Bills.

The Boston Herald's Karen Guregian takes a look toward the team building the Patriots must do in 2021. With lots of cap space but also lots of free agents, the team could look very different.

