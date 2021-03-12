Patriots News Blitz 3/12: Cam Newton returns

ESPN Boston writes about how quarterback Cam Newton is reportedly returning to the Patriots on a 1-year deal.
The Boston Globe writes about the Patriots key free agents and if they will be re-signed.
Boston.com discusses the NFL Draft prospects that the Patriots have met with so far.
The Boston Herald writes about 5 in-house free agents the Patriots should re-sign as well as 10 perfect free agent targets for the teams.
NBC Sports Boston discusses what the Patriots could realistically expect in a N’Keal Harry trade.