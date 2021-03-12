Official website of the New England Patriots

Report: Cam Newton returning to Patriots on a one-year deal

Report: Patriots re-sign Justin Bethel

Julian Edelman pens open letter to Meyers Leonard in response to him using anti-Semitic slur 

Making sense of Patriots pre-FA mock drafts

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

Report: Patriots re-acquire tackle Trent Brown

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

NFL Notes: Where will Trent Brown fit?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bracing for the Free Agency storm

Pre-Free Agency capsules for all 32 NFL teams

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

25 best external free agent Patriots fits presented by Paycom

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerbacks

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Safeties

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

Patriots Launch Patriots Time Machine

Kiper highlights potential non-QB 1st-rounders for Pats

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Specialists

Report: Chung, Hightower and Cannon healthy and ready for 2021

Statement from Gillette Stadium Officials on MA's transition to Phase IV

More than 50 years later, Sam 'Bam' Cunningham reflects on historic USC-Alabama game

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What route will the Patriots take to get a quarterback?

NFL Notes: Quarterback musical chairs continues

Patriots News Blitz 3/12: Cam Newton returns

Mar 12, 2021
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

ESPN Boston writes about how quarterback Cam Newton is reportedly returning to the Patriots on a 1-year deal.

The Boston Globe writes about the Patriots key free agents and if they will be re-signed.

Boston.com discusses the NFL Draft prospects that the Patriots have met with so far.

The Boston Herald writes about 5 in-house free agents the Patriots should re-sign as well as 10 perfect free agent targets for the teams.

NBC Sports Boston discusses what the Patriots could realistically expect in a N’Keal Harry trade.

