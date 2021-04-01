Patriots News Blitz 4/1: Kraft opens up about Patriots

ESPN Boston writes about Robert Kraft's recent media session where he discusses New England’s new approach to the NFL Draft this offseason as well as their free-agent spending.
The Boston Globe discusses how Robert Kraft acknowledged how the Patriots need to find a long-term solution at quarterback.
NBC Sports Boston revisits every quarterback that was drafted by Bill Belichick over the last 20 years.
The Boston Herald writes about how Robert Kraft expects the Patriots to contend in 2021 after a "horrible" 2020.