Patriots News Blitz 4/22: New jersey numbers are coming

The Boston Globe writes about which rule changes the NFL officially approved for the 2021 NFL season and what to expect moving forward. They also discuss the top wide receiver prospects for 2021 and what you should know about them.
Boston.com writes about how former Patriots executive, Scott Pioli recalled a meeting he had with Bill Belichick prior to trading for running back Corey Dillon in 2004. Boston.com also mentions how ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. believes that the Patriots should be aggressive and trade up for a quarterback in the draft.
The Boston Herald discusses some 2021 defensive tackle prospects and believes that Alabama’s Christian Barmore would be a good fit in New England.
The Providence Journal writes about how the one position where the Patriots do not need any help is at tight end.