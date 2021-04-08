Patriots News Blitz 4/8: What does Julian Edelman's future hold?

The Boston Globe writes about how Devin McCourty is currently supporting an effort to free a Brockton man from prison. They also write about new Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne and how he is taking care of himself off the field.
The Boston Herald discusses how the Patriots have a difficult decision to make on Julian Edelman and his injury troubles.
The Providence Journal writes about some offensive line prospects in the NFL draft and who the Patriots may consider.
NBC Sports Boston writes about how 2020 NFL draft pick Dustin Woodard has unretired and has been reinstated to the active roster.