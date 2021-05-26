Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Replay Wed May 26 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

Onwenu setting offseason groundwork

Meyers striving for consistency

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Julio Jones trade, breaking down the QBs and more

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 OTAs

NFL Notes: Patrick Chung still part of the action

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Analysis: Patriots 2021 schedule

Download the Printable Schedule

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

White, Patriots looking to bounce back

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

Patriots News Blitz 5/26: Mac Jones is already impressing teammates

May 26, 2021 at 08:53 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

notebook-watermarks-template

The Boston Globe writes about what some veteran Patriots players had to say about rookie Mac Jones.

Boston.com discusses Jakobi Meyers big 2020 season and his goals for 2021.

The Boston Herald writes about how the Patriots are among the NFL teams that are cleared to host fans at training camp.

The Providence Journal mentions that Mike Onwenu is bound to play a big role for the Patriots in 2021.

The Athletic writes about 56 things to watch for during Patriots spring practices.

