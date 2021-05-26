Patriots News Blitz 5/26: Mac Jones is already impressing teammates

The Boston Herald writes about how the Patriots are among the NFL teams that are cleared to host fans at training camp.
The Providence Journal mentions that Mike Onwenu is bound to play a big role for the Patriots in 2021.
All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
