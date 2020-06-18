Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more

Things are generally quiet in NFL facilities at this time of year and it's been even more so amid the restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the lack of activity, several players have been available via videoconferencing this spring, and on Wednesday it was linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley's turn to chat.
The Boston Herald says it’s a pivotal season for Bentley. The Boston Globe has Bentley looking to add some responsibility in his third year. The Providence Journal has Bentley hoping to show progress in 2020. MassLive.com says Bentley is primed for a bigger role with Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins gone.
WEEI.com looks at the Patriots corps of cornerbacks in its continuing roster breakdown series.
Free agency provided a huge building block for success in 2003 according to The Athletic. They add a piece about Chris Long and his post-NFL endeavors.
The Athletic writes about former Patriots Sebastian Vollmer and Markus Kuhn set to handle Monday Night Football announcing duties for a German broadcast.
The Boston Sports Journal selects a running back for its All-Belichick era team.