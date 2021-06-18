Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: What we learned from Patriots minicamp

Jun 18, 2021 at 09:28 AM
Boston.com writes about the Patriots offseason workouts and what they told us about Mac Jones.

The Boston Herald discusses what we learned from Patriots minicamp and OTAs.

The Providence Journal writes 5 things that Patriots fans should know about the team after this spring.

NBC Sports Boston does a 53-man roster projection entering summer.

