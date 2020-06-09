Patriots News Blitz 6/9: Bruschi and Vrabel check in

Jim McBride of The Boston Globe has a league source confirm to him that Patriots coaches and players will not have to report to Gillette Stadium until training camp opens and that most of the vets have finished their offseason meetings.

NBC Sports' Camera Guys held a video chat with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who shared quite a few great Patriots stories, including how Vrabel busted out an old Giants helmet for practice one day.

Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston recaps Patriots.com's conversation between Megan O'Brien and Adrian Phillips. Phillips is an intriguing free agency signing and should have a sizable role for the defense this season after working his way up from the Chargers practice squad and emerging as a reliable hybrid safety.

Colleague Phil Perry takes a deep dive on rookie Dalton Keene and how the Patriots might employ his versatility. A high school running back, Keene is particularly tough with the ball in his hands.

Perry also had an enjoyable video conference with Patriots captain Matthew Slater, who re-signed with the team in one of the first moves of the offseason.

The Boston Globe is asking for favorite memories from the old Foxboro/Sullivan/Schaefer Stadium. Personally, it might have to be seeing The Rolling Stones, as none of my Patriots memories from the games I attended in that spot, as fun as they were, had a positive outcome. One in particular that comes to mind? Herschel Walker busting off a 60-yard touchdown run in overtime to win it for the Cowboys in1987.

Don't miss some great Patriots.com content from yesterday either, including Megan O'Brien's video conversation with Brandon Bolden and my long second-year jump feature on Chase Winovich, as well as Paul Perillo's round up of what Patriots players are saying as they speak out on racism and social justice.