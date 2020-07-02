Patriots News Blitz 7/2: How will preseason changes affect Pats?

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Jul 02 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM
Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

Patriots speak out on issues

Patriots speak out on issues

Statement from the Kraft Family

Statement from the Kraft Family

Meyers making the mental leap

Meyers making the mental leap

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft

Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft

NFL announces rule changes

NFL announces rule changes

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Thursday, Jul 02, 2020 08:04 AM

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: How will preseason changes affect Pats?

mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20190322_NewsBlitzNike_2500x1406

The big news last night via Kevin Seifert of ESPN is the report that the NFL will scrap the first and final weeks of the preseason giving players a three-week buffer to start training camp and then another buffer prior to the regular season. All of this is still subject to an agreement between the NFL and NFLPA, which should be decided by next week to allow players times to self-quarantine before reporting to their teams. Paul Perillo has a full breakdown for Patriots.com.

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston dives into Stephon Gilmore's contract, which features significant hits this year and next, the final two years of his original five-year deal. These hits could be complicated if the cap goes down in 2021.

Tim Keown of ESPN thinks that the Patriots and Cam Newton are a perfect fit when it comes to winning. Aidan Curran of Boston.com has a film study of what Newton brings to New England, while the Herald's Karen Guregian thinks the Patriots got their swagger back with the move.

NBC Sports Boston relays why LaDanian Tomlinson thinks the Patriots running backs will love playing with Newton, while Charlie Weis thinks it's a "no lose" situation and Greg Bedard writes for Boston Sports Journal about four different areas Newton will have to improve on to fit into New England's philosophies.

Andy Hart of WEEI thinks the unique offseason could help Newton's assimilation into New England. Colleague Ryan Hannable has five Patriots who will most benefit from Newton's arrival.

Related Content

Patriots News Blitz 7/1: Countdown to training camp
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/1: Countdown to training camp

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 6/30: How will Newton fit Pats offense?
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/30: How will Newton fit Pats offense?

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 6/29: Cam Newton resets Pats offseason
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/29: Cam Newton resets Pats offseason

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 6/16: White plans on new mindset
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/16: White plans on new mindset

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 6/15: The best and worst of the past decade
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/15: The best and worst of the past decade

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 6/12: Which unheralded newcomers will emerge?
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/12: Which unheralded newcomers will emerge?

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 6/11: Training camp and preseason taking shape
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/11: Training camp and preseason taking shape

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 6/10: McCourty leads the way
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/10: McCourty leads the way

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 6/9: Bruschi and Vrabel check in
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/9: Bruschi and Vrabel check in

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!

Latest News

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: How will preseason changes affect Pats?

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: How will preseason changes affect Pats?

Reports: NFL to cut preseason in half

Reports: NFL to cut preseason in half

Patriots News Blitz 7/1: Countdown to training camp

Patriots News Blitz 7/1: Countdown to training camp

As annual 'Team Jack Trifecta' goes virtual, Rex Burkhead continues to shine light on pediatric brain cancer funding 

As annual 'Team Jack Trifecta' goes virtual, Rex Burkhead continues to shine light on pediatric brain cancer funding 

Patriots News Blitz 6/30: How will Newton fit Pats offense?

Patriots News Blitz 6/30: How will Newton fit Pats offense?

Patriots News Blitz 6/29: Cam Newton resets Pats offseason

Patriots News Blitz 6/29: Cam Newton resets Pats offseason

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Gillette Stadium to Continue to Host Blood Drives Through End of July

Gillette Stadium to Continue to Host Blood Drives Through End of July

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

James White holds Q&A with Zone Members during virtual Scholar Athletes Gala

James White holds Q&A with Zone Members during virtual Scholar Athletes Gala

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20

Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Transcript: Ja'Whaun Bentley Video Conference 6/17

Transcript: Ja'Whaun Bentley Video Conference 6/17

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Patriots launch Read Between the Lines, a Summer Reading Blitz

Patriots launch Read Between the Lines, a Summer Reading Blitz

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker

2021 NFL Pro Bowl Heading to Las Vegas

2021 NFL Pro Bowl Heading to Las Vegas

Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees

Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees

Patrick Chung surprises local Patriots fans by delivering their takeout

Patrick Chung surprises local Patriots fans by delivering their takeout

Patriots reveal new veteran jersey numbers

Patriots reveal new veteran jersey numbers

Patriots News Blitz 6/16: White plans on new mindset

Patriots News Blitz 6/16: White plans on new mindset

Advertising