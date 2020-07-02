Patriots News Blitz 7/2: How will preseason changes affect Pats?

The big news last night via Kevin Seifert of ESPN is the report that the NFL will scrap the first and final weeks of the preseason giving players a three-week buffer to start training camp and then another buffer prior to the regular season. All of this is still subject to an agreement between the NFL and NFLPA, which should be decided by next week to allow players times to self-quarantine before reporting to their teams. Paul Perillo has a full breakdown for Patriots.com.

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston dives into Stephon Gilmore's contract, which features significant hits this year and next, the final two years of his original five-year deal. These hits could be complicated if the cap goes down in 2021.

NBC Sports Boston relays why LaDanian Tomlinson thinks the Patriots running backs will love playing with Newton, while Charlie Weis thinks it's a "no lose" situation and Greg Bedard writes for Boston Sports Journal about four different areas Newton will have to improve on to fit into New England's philosophies.