Patriots News Blitz 8/20: Could Pats use QB platoon?

Bill Belichick spoke before Wednesday's practice and fielded a couple of questions pertaining to his quarterback situation. One wondered if he would be open to the possibility of using a platoon system at the position. Not surprisingly, the coach was open to any and all options.
ESPN.com has Belichick explaining how he would be willing to consider anything if he felt it would help his team win. The Boston Globe says Belichick wouldn’t rule out anything. The Providence Journal believes the contrasting styles of Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham might give the Patriots options. NBC Sports Boston says it’s the styles that make the race fascinating.
The Boston Globe writes that Kyle Dugger had things covered at practice on Wednesday. NBC Sports Boston has a similar view of Dugger. The Athletic recaps practice and focuses on the defensive backs. The Boston Sports Journal has an eye on the 53-man roster.
The Boston Herald is looking to see what Gunner Olszewski will do for an encore. J.C. Jackson says the Patriots cornerback group is a “scary sight.” Jermaine Eluemunor has been one of the surprises thus far at camp according to the Providence Journal. NBC Sports Boston writes about wideout Devin Ross, who is trying to make his way out from under the radar.