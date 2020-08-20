Patriots News Blitz 8/20: Could Pats use QB platoon?

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Aug 20 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Training camp blogservations: Goal line wake-up call

Training camp blogservations: Goal line wake-up call

Unfiltered Notebook 8/20: Slater still embracing the challenge

Unfiltered Notebook 8/20: Slater still embracing the challenge

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 8/20, presented by Optum

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 8/20, presented by Optum

Camp-Cast 8/20: Day 8 Recap, Defense Continues to Stand Out

Camp-Cast 8/20: Day 8 Recap, Defense Continues to Stand Out

Unfiltered Notebook 8/19: Undrafted veteran receivers impressing

Unfiltered Notebook 8/19: Undrafted veteran receivers impressing

Depth Perception: Offensive Line

Depth Perception: Offensive Line

Training camp blogservations: Byrd making a push

Training camp blogservations: Byrd making a push

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency

Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency

Training camp blogservations: Offense fights back

Training camp blogservations: Offense fights back

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Setting up camp in Foxborough

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Setting up camp in Foxborough

Training Camp Today: First team practice in pads

Training Camp Today: First team practice in pads

Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens praise one another ahead of Celtics playoff series

Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens praise one another ahead of Celtics playoff series

Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy

Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy

Training camp blogservations 8/17: Burkhead, Harris lead running game

Training camp blogservations 8/17: Burkhead, Harris lead running game

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/17

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/17

Training camp blogservations 8/16: Defense turns up intensity

Training camp blogservations 8/16: Defense turns up intensity

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 8/14, presented by Optum

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 8/14, presented by Optum

Training camp blogservations 8/14: The competition begins

Training camp blogservations 8/14: The competition begins

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Training Camp Today: Day two of phase two

Training Camp Today: Day two of phase two

Camp Cast 8/13: Day 2 Practice Recap

Camp Cast 8/13: Day 2 Practice Recap

Training Camp Today: The Patriots are back!

Training Camp Today: The Patriots are back!

Patriots News Blitz 8/20: Could Pats use QB platoon?

Aug 20, 2020 at 08:40 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

20200820_NewsBlitzNike_2500x1406

Bill Belichick spoke before Wednesday's practice and fielded a couple of questions pertaining to his quarterback situation. One wondered if he would be open to the possibility of using a platoon system at the position. Not surprisingly, the coach was open to any and all options.

ESPN.com has Belichick explaining how he would be willing to consider anything if he felt it would help his team win. The Boston Globe says Belichick wouldn’t rule out anything. The Providence Journal believes the contrasting styles of Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham might give the Patriots options. NBC Sports Boston says it’s the styles that make the race fascinating.

The Boston Globe writes that Kyle Dugger had things covered at practice on Wednesday. NBC Sports Boston has a similar view of Dugger. The Athletic recaps practice and focuses on the defensive backs. The Boston Sports Journal has an eye on the 53-man roster.

The Boston Herald is looking to see what Gunner Olszewski will do for an encore. J.C. Jackson says the Patriots cornerback group is a “scary sight.” Jermaine Eluemunor has been one of the surprises thus far at camp according to the Providence Journal. NBC Sports Boston writes about wideout Devin Ross, who is trying to make his way out from under the radar.

Related Content

Patriots News Blitz 8/19: QBs remain in the spotlight
news

Patriots News Blitz 8/19: QBs remain in the spotlight

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 8/18: Let the contact begin
news

Patriots News Blitz 8/18: Let the contact begin

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 8/17: Breaking down some camp battles
news

Patriots News Blitz 8/17: Breaking down some camp battles

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 8/14: Who will stand out when pads come on?
news

Patriots News Blitz 8/14: Who will stand out when pads come on?

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 8/13: First field day produces happy campers
news

Patriots News Blitz 8/13: First field day produces happy campers

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 8/12: Pats are on to Phase 2
news

Patriots News Blitz 8/12: Pats are on to Phase 2

All the Patriots news you need to know in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 8/11: Pats rounding out roster
news

Patriots News Blitz 8/11: Pats rounding out roster

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 8/10: Pats add more cornerback depth
news

Patriots News Blitz 8/10: Pats add more cornerback depth

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 7/31: Slater set to return
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/31: Slater set to return

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/30: Gilmore cracks top 10
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/30: Gilmore cracks top 10

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/29: Where do Pats go from here?
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/29: Where do Pats go from here?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Latest News

Unfiltered Notebook 8/20: Slater still embracing the challenge

Unfiltered Notebook 8/20: Slater still embracing the challenge

Training camp blogservations: Goal line wake-up call

Training camp blogservations: Goal line wake-up call

Patriots News Blitz 8/20: Could Pats use QB platoon?

Patriots News Blitz 8/20: Could Pats use QB platoon?

Unfiltered Notebook 8/19: Undrafted veteran receivers impressing

Unfiltered Notebook 8/19: Undrafted veteran receivers impressing

Training camp blogservations: Byrd making a push

Training camp blogservations: Byrd making a push

Depth Perception: Offensive Line

Depth Perception: Offensive Line

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/19

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/19

Patriots News Blitz 8/19: QBs remain in the spotlight

Patriots News Blitz 8/19: QBs remain in the spotlight

Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency

Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency

Training camp blogservations: Offense fights back

Training camp blogservations: Offense fights back

Patriots News Blitz 8/18: Let the contact begin

Patriots News Blitz 8/18: Let the contact begin

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Setting up camp in Foxborough

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Setting up camp in Foxborough

Training camp blogservations 8/17: Burkhead, Harris lead running game

Training camp blogservations 8/17: Burkhead, Harris lead running game

Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy

Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy

Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens praise one another ahead of Celtics playoff series

Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens praise one another ahead of Celtics playoff series

Patriots Sign OL Ben Braden and TEs Paul Butler and Alex Ellis

Patriots Sign OL Ben Braden and TEs Paul Butler and Alex Ellis

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/17

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/17

Patriots News Blitz 8/17: Breaking down some camp battles

Patriots News Blitz 8/17: Breaking down some camp battles

Training camp blogservations 8/16: Defense turns up intensity

Training camp blogservations 8/16: Defense turns up intensity

Patriots Release WR Quincy Adeboyejo

Patriots Release WR Quincy Adeboyejo

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Training camp blogservations 8/14: The competition begins

Training camp blogservations 8/14: The competition begins

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/14

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/14

Patriots News Blitz 8/14: Who will stand out when pads come on?

Patriots News Blitz 8/14: Who will stand out when pads come on?

Advertising