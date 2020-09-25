Patriots News Blitz 9/25: Drawing up Raiders gameplans

PatsPulpit kicks of our Friday blitz with Bern Buchmasser breaking down how the Patriots can have some success against the Raiders. Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal takes his own look at the Raiders vulnerabilities, while also commenting that the team should be okay if David Andrews can't go.
Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston takes a closer look at Cam Newton's media availability from Thursday, as the quarterback remains unsatisfied with any "moral victories." WEEI's Andy Hart has Josh McDaniels proving just as much as Newton over the Patriots first two games, while Hart and Hannable also debated the pros and cons of giving Newton a new contract already.
Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald wonders if there's reason for concern about the Patriots vaunted secondary. Colleague Andrew Callahan thinks the Patriots offense is primed for a big day against the Raiders defense. Evan Lazar of CLNS offers up his gameplan for the Patriots.