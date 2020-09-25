Official website of the New England Patriots

Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Sep 25 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 27 - 10:40 AM
Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Raiders

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots look to bounce back vs. Raiders

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Week 3: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 9/22: Young receivers gaining confidence

Week 3 NFL Notes: Injuries hit hard

Cam Newton on WEEI 9/22: 'We have to find ways to win'

After Further Review: Patriots show signature fight in Seahawk loss

Heartbroken: In Seattle, Patriots deal with loss 

Game Observations: Pats fall one play short to Seahawks

Newton: 'We put ourselves in a position to win'

Patriots vs. Seahawks highlights | Week 2

What Went Wrong: Establishing the Run Game

Belichick: 'We came up just a little bit short'

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/20

Game Notes: Cam Newton throws first touchdown pass as a Patriot

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick discusses the win over the Dolphins, playing without fans, and the Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Patriots News Blitz 9/25: Drawing up Raiders gameplans

Sep 25, 2020 at 08:21 AM
PatsPulpit kicks of our Friday blitz with Bern Buchmasser breaking down how the Patriots can have some success against the Raiders. Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal takes his own look at the Raiders vulnerabilities, while also commenting that the team should be okay if David Andrews can't go.

Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston takes a closer look at Cam Newton's media availability from Thursday, as the quarterback remains unsatisfied with any "moral victories." WEEI's Andy Hart has Josh McDaniels proving just as much as Newton over the Patriots first two games, while Hart and Hannable also debated the pros and cons of giving Newton a new contract already.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald wonders if there's reason for concern about the Patriots vaunted secondary. Colleague Andrew Callahan thinks the Patriots offense is primed for a big day against the Raiders defense. Evan Lazar of CLNS offers up his gameplan for the Patriots.

