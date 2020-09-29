Patriots News Blitz 9/29: Passing (or running) grades for Pats 

Tuesdays are generally days for analyzing the most recent game and the Patriots fared well coming off their impressive victory over the Raiders.
The Boston Herald offers high marks for the offensive line in its report card. The Providence Journal singled out the receivers’ blocking as being a big part of the win. Boston Sports Journal looks at some key plays in the win. WEEI.com felt Rex Burkhead really maximized his snaps on Sunday.
The Athletic provides 29 takeaways from the Patriots win over the Raiders.
The Patriots Week 5 game against Denver has been switched to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff. The Boston Globe has Deatrich Wise still hurting from his post-touchdown celebration. The Boston Herald says Wise is living the dream.
NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran says it’s time to admit he was wrong about Cam Newton. The offense answered Josh McDaniels’ challenge by mounting a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. MassLive.com says J.J. Taylor is making a case to stay on the roster. WEEI.com looks at what could soon be a crowded running back position as well.
Up next are the Chiefs, and the Kansas City Star downplayed the impressive win over Baltimore by explaining that the team's bar is higher.