Patriots News Blitz 9/30: Turning the page to KC

Sep 30, 2020 at 09:50 AM
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

It's time to turn our attention to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who will host the Patriots on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes has maintained his MVP form and is off to a great start, as are the 3-0 Chiefs.

ESPN.com says Sunday's matchup offers a chance for New England to use the game as a measuring stick. Bill Belichick says his team will have its “work cut out for us.” The Boston Herald says the burden will be on the secondary in particular.

The Patriots have some players eligible to return from injured reserve, and one is Damien Harris. Running backs coach Ivan Fears hopes that's the case this week. MassLive.com says Belichick will have some interesting decisions to make with his roster. WEEI.com has Fears talking about both Harris and Sony Michel.

Despite being inactive the first three games, WEEI.com says the coaches are still pleased with Jarrett Stidham's development. WEEI.com says the Patriots most impactful rookie on offense has been a surprise.

The Kansas City Star offers some players to watch for the upcoming Patriots-Chiefs matchup. The Chiefs also lost cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to a broken collarbone.

