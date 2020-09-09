Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 9/8: McDaniels on opening day adjustments, rookie linebackers making progress

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/8

Balancing act: Joe Thuney completes his MBA during training camp

Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Cam Newton on WEEI 9/7: 'It's been a match made in heaven'

Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Patriots Release 24 Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Patriots Premiere 2020

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

Patriots News Blitz 9/9: Looking toward 2020 season

Sep 09, 2020
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

The countdown to the start of the NFL season is on with the opening kickoff just a day away. Houston and Kansas City will open things Thursday night in what should be one of the more unpredictable campaigns in recent memory due to all the uncertainty the pandemic has created.

NBC Sports Boston offers some predictions for what should be a crazy 2020 season. NESN.com looks at some best- and worst-case scenarios for Cam Newton and the Patriots.

The Boston Globe looks at the Patriots defense and analyzes how the unit was hit hard by personnel losses. In a season of uncertainty, Bill Belichick says he will play it by ear.

The Boston Herald believes a Cam Newton-led offense will have opponents guessing early in the season.

The Athletic looks back at the 60th anniversary of the Patriots franchise, recalling the superpower’s humble beginnings.

MassLive.com says Belichick has been pleased with his team’s approach and attitude during an unusual camp.

WEEI.com says versatility will be key for the Patriots young linebackers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings.

