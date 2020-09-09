Patriots News Blitz 9/9: Looking toward 2020 season

The countdown to the start of the NFL season is on with the opening kickoff just a day away. Houston and Kansas City will open things Thursday night in what should be one of the more unpredictable campaigns in recent memory due to all the uncertainty the pandemic has created.
NBC Sports Boston offers some predictions for what should be a crazy 2020 season. NESN.com looks at some best- and worst-case scenarios for Cam Newton and the Patriots.
The Boston Globe looks at the Patriots defense and analyzes how the unit was hit hard by personnel losses. In a season of uncertainty, Bill Belichick says he will play it by ear.
The Boston Herald believes a Cam Newton-led offense will have opponents guessing early in the season.
The Athletic looks back at the 60th anniversary of the Patriots franchise, recalling the superpower’s humble beginnings.
MassLive.com says Belichick has been pleased with his team’s approach and attitude during an unusual camp.
WEEI.com says versatility will be key for the Patriots young linebackers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings.