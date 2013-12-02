Patriots re-sign OL R.J. Dill to practice squad and release T Patrick Ford

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed OL R.J. Dill to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released T Patrick Ford from the practice squad.

Dill, 23, was originally signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 3, 2013, and was released on Sept. 13, 2013. The 6-foot-6, 316-pounder was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie free agent out of Rutgers on April 28, 2013, and was released by the Jaguars on Aug. 30. He started all 13 games at right tackle for Rutgers in 2012 after transferring from Maryland following the 2011 season. Dill was a three-year starter at Maryland.