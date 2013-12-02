 Skip to main content
Patriots re-sign OL R.J. Dill to practice squad and release T Patrick Ford

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed OL R.J. Dill to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released T Patrick Ford from the practice squad.

Dec 02, 2013 at 08:40 AM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed OL R.J. Dill to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released T Patrick Ford from the practice squad.

Dill, 23, was originally signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 3, 2013, and was released on Sept. 13, 2013. The 6-foot-6, 316-pounder was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie free agent out of Rutgers on April 28, 2013, and was released by the Jaguars on Aug. 30. He started all 13 games at right tackle for Rutgers in 2012 after transferring from Maryland following the 2011 season. Dill was a three-year starter at Maryland.

Ford, 23, was signed to the New England practice squad on Nov. 27, 2013. He was originally signed by the New York Jets as a rookie free agent out of Eastern Kentucky on Aug. 13, 2013, and was released on Aug. 26, 2013. The 6-foot-6, 305-pounder, was a three-year starter at Eastern Kentucky, serving as both a guard and tackle during his collegiate career. He spent the majority of his final two seasons at left tackle.

