Patriots Roster Tracker 2013

Patriots Roster Tracker 2013

Patriots Football Weekly keeps you up to date with the Patriots roster, with analysis each time there is a change.

Oct 09, 2013 at 01:10 AM
PFW Staff

Patriots Football Weekly keeps you up to date with the Patriots roster, with analysis each time there is a change.

OFFENSE: QB | RB | TE | WR | OL
DEFENSE: DL | DB | LB | SPECIALISTS

Roster total: 52
Offense: 25
Defense: 24
Specialists: 3

QUARTERBACK (2)*Last updated Sept. 2, 2013
*

# Name Ht. Wt. Age Exp. College
12 Tom Brady 6-4 225 35 14 Michigan
15 Ryan Mallett 6-6 245 24 3 Arkansas

Positional Analysis:
Though Brady turned 36 earlier this summer, he remains among the truly elite in the game. There were rumors of trade interest in Mallett this offseason but after an up-and-down preseason he remains Brady's primary backup as he enters his third year.

RUNNING BACK (5)

Last Updated Sept. 10, 2013

# Name Ht. Wt. Age Exp. College
22 Stevan Ridley 5-11 220 24 3 LSU
38 Brandon Bolden 5-11 220 23 2 Mississippi
29 LeGarrette Blount 6-0 247 26 4 Oregon
46 James Develin 6-3 255 25 1 Brown
33 Leon Washington 5-8 192 31 8 Florida State

Positional Analysis:
Ridley enters his third season after a 1,200-yard, 12-touchdown sophomore effort. Bolden is back after an up-and-down rookie year, and he'll likely battle trade addition and former 1,000-yard Bucs rusher Blount for playing time. Bolden is also battling an ankle injury and Blount has out-played him to this point.

TIGHT END (3)

Last Updated Oct. 9, 2013

# Name Ht. Wt. Age Exp. College
87 Rob Gronkowski 6-6 265 24 4 Arizona
47 Michael Hoomanawanui 6-4 263 24 4 Illinois
88 Matthew Mulligan 6-4 267 28 5 Maine

Positional Analysis:
Gronkowski returned to the practice field after battling an infection in his formerly broken left arm but is arguably the best in the game when healthy.  Hoomanawanui was a versatile backup last fall.

WIDE RECEIVER (7)

Last Updated Oct. 9, 2013

# Name Ht. Wt. Age Exp. College
80 Danny Amendola 5-11 188 27 5 Texas Tech
11 Julian Edelman 5-10 200 26 5 Kent State
17 Aaron Dobson 6-3 203 21 R Marshall
82 Josh Boyce 5-11 203 22 R Texas Christian
18 Matthew Slater 6-0 210 27 6 UCLA
85 Kenbrell Thompkins 6-0 196 24 R Cincinnati
10 Austin Collie 6-0 204 27 5 Brigham Young

Positional Analysis:
Amendola replaces Wes Welker as the expected top slot option and he has impressed. Thompkins has been the most consistent of the three rookies and should be the opening day starter on the outside. Dobson has been inconsistent but has excellent size and strong hands. Edelman has looked good since starting camp on PUP and provides insurance for Amendola. Boyce, who is the fastest of the bunch, has been a tad inconsistent catching the ball and hasn't had as many chances as the his fellow rookies, although he closed the preseason on a high note against the Giants. Slater's value is as a special teams performer.

OFFENSIVE LINE (8)

Last Updated Sept. 12, 2013

# Name Ht. Wt. Age Exp. College
77 Nate Solder 6-8 320 25 3 Colorado
70 Logan Mankins 6-4 310 31 9 Fresno State
62 Ryan Wendell 6-2 300 27 5 Fresno State
63 Dan Connolly 6-4 310 30 8 Southeast Missouri State
76 Sebastian Vollmer 6-8 320 28 5 Houston
61 Marcus Cannon 6-5 340 25 3 Texas Christian
74 Will Svitek 6-6 308 31 8 Stanford
64 Chris Barker 6-2 310 23 R Nevada

Positional Analysis:
Dante Scarnecchia returns his entire starting offensive line from a year ago. Solder is settling in at left tackle next to the All-Pro Mankins. Vollmer re-signed to stay on the right side, while former developmental types Wendell and Connolly are solid on the inside, although Connolly has been slowed by offseason shoulder surgery. He just returned to action recently and is still working back into shape. Cannon is making the move to guard but he, too, had been hurt before playing some tackle in the preseason finale. Svitek has played both guard and tackle and been solid, although he's currently battling an injury as well. Waiver claim Barker will provide some insurance.

DEFENSIVE LINE (8)

Last Updated Oct. 22, 2013

# Name Ht. Wt. Age Exp. College
50 Rob Ninkovich 6-2 260 29 8 Purdue
95 Chandler Jones 6-5 260 23 2 Syracuse
93 Tommy Kelly 6-6 325 32 10 Mississippi State
92 Jake Bequette 6-5 265 24 2 Arkansas
99 Michael Buchanan 6-6 250 22 R Illinois
72 Joe Vellano 6-2 285 24 R Maryland
94 Chris Jones 6-2 306 23 R Bowling Green
98 Marcus Forston 6-3 305 24 1 Miami

Positional Analysis:
Kelly brings experience and recent history as an interior pass rusher (7 sacks in both 2010 and 2011). Beyond him the ranks are thin on the inside. Ninkovich has turned his versatility into proven consistent production, while Jones will be looking for a huge Year Two jump after a relatively impressive rookie campaign. Bequette was a disappointment as essentially a healthy scratch as a third-round rookie last fall and seems to have been passed by rookie Michael Buchanan. 

LINEBACKER (6)

Last Updated Oct. 16, 2013

# Name Ht. Wt. Age Exp. College
54 Dont'a Hightower 6-3 270 23 2 Alabama
55 Brandon Spikes 6-2 255 25 4 Florida
91 Jamie Collins 6-3 250 23 R Southern Mississippi
52 Dane Fletcher 6-2 245 26 4 Montana State
58 Steve Beauharnais 6-2 230 23 R Rutgers
59 Chris White 6-3 238 23 3 Mississippi State

Positional Analysis:
Spikes is a force in the running game, but otherwise limited in the middle. Hightower has the potential unique skill set to be a force in a variety of ways on the outside. The team's top pick Collins has impressive athleticism and versatility in his own right and has been used in sub packages often. Fletcher returns from injury as a backup option, while Beauharnais is a heady, driven rookie looking to fill a similar role. White was claimed off wiavers from the Lions and likely will get a chance to prove his worth on special teams.

DEFENSIVE BACK (10)

Last Updated Sept. 2, 2013

# Name Ht. Wt. Age Exp. College
31 Aqib Talib 6-1 205 27 6 Kansas
32 Devin McCourty 5-10 195 25 4 Rutgers
37 Alfonzo Dennard 5-10 200 23 2 Nebraska
23 Marquice Cole 5-10 195 29 5 Northwestern
28 Steve Gregory 5-11 200 30 8 Syracuse
27 Tavon Wilson 6-0 210 23 2 Illinois
25 Kyle Arrington 5-10 195 26 5 Hofstra
26 Logan Ryan 5-11 191 22 R Rutgers
30 Duron Harmon 6-1 200 22 R Rutgers
43 Nate Ebner 6-0 210 24 2 Ohio State

Positional Analysis:
The re-signing of Talib this spring was huge, as the veteran was a key cog as a man-cover corner in his half season in New England last fall. He was been arguably the team's best player in camp. The captain McCourty now seems somewhat entrenched at safety, but there will be a battle for the job next to him. That will include Gregory, who was serviceable last fall. The rookie Harmon is coming on and has passed Wilson on the depth chart. Arrington was paid handsomely to be the top slot corner, although he could still be serviceable on the outside where Dennard had a solid rookie season. Dennard's health and legal status are also in question. Ryan has the solid skills to be a contributor both inside and outside as a rookie while Cole has shown promise in the slot as well. Ebner likely will remain as a special teams option.

SPECIALISTS (3)

Last Updated Sept. 2, 2013

# Name Ht. Wt. Age Exp. College
6 Ryan Allen (P) 6-2 215 23 R Louisiana Tech
3 Stephen Gostkowski (K) 6-1 215 29 8 Memphis
48 Danny Aiken (LS) 6-4 260 24 3 Virginia

Positional Analysis:
Gostkowski struggled at times a year ago, but remains a strong-legged force on kickoffs. Aiken was a forgotten man for the most part, which is what a long snapper looks for. Allen showed a big leg this summer and took reps as the holder regularly en route to beating out the departed Zoltan Mesko.

For even more analysis of the Patriots roster be sure to check out our weekly Patriots Roster Report podcast.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

