Patriots Roster Tracker 2013

Positional Analysis:

The re-signing of Talib this spring was huge, as the veteran was a key cog as a man-cover corner in his half season in New England last fall. He was been arguably the team's best player in camp. The captain McCourty now seems somewhat entrenched at safety, but there will be a battle for the job next to him. That will include Gregory, who was serviceable last fall. The rookie Harmon is coming on and has passed Wilson on the depth chart. Arrington was paid handsomely to be the top slot corner, although he could still be serviceable on the outside where Dennard had a solid rookie season. Dennard's health and legal status are also in question. Ryan has the solid skills to be a contributor both inside and outside as a rookie while Cole has shown promise in the slot as well. Ebner likely will remain as a special teams option.