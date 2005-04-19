Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Sign Free Agent LB Wesly Mallard

The New England Patriots announced the signing of free agent linebacker Wesly Mallard today. Terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Apr 19, 2005 at 02:00 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced the signing of free agent linebacker Wesly Mallard today. Terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Mallard, 26, joins the Patriots after three seasons with the New York Giants. The 6-foot-1-inch, 230-pound linebacker was originally drafted by the Giants in the sixth round of the 2002 NFL draft out of Oregon. In three seasons, he appeared in 35 games as a defensive reserve and special teams performer. He is credited with 29 career defensive tackles.

After walking on at Oregon, Mallard earned a roster position as a special teams standout early in his collegiate career. He started every game as a senior and finished the year with 111 tackles, including 12 tackles for losses and three sacks. In addition to football, Mallard also competed on the Ducks' outdoor track team, posting an 11.47 in the 100 meters.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

