Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Gilmore solutions, QB breakdown and more

I just wanted to hear your opinion on what the Patriots should do with Cam Newton if for instance Mac Jones comes in for the last few games and plays well but not good enough to secure the starting roll going forward. Should he be re-signed to push Mac for the role next year or let him go and let Jarrett Stidham push him but probably not the challenge the Patriots would want for him. Maybe they could bring in an Andy Dalton kind of player to back up but might come in if Mac struggles. - Zach Mulligan

There are a lot of unknowns in these kinds of scenarios but I'll try my best to patch together some potential outcomes. First, if Jones winds up developing enough to take the starting job from Newton at some point this season, that would tell me that Bill Belichick and the coaches feel Jones has surpassed Newton, and if that's the case I don't think there would be any need or desire to retain Newton on 2022. I also don't think Newton would have any desire to return next season as Jones' backup. So even if Jones doesn't play great, he obviously was showing signs of being a better option than Newton in order to win the job in the first place. If Stidham remains with the team this year I could definitely see him returning as the backup in 2022 as he would then be entering the final year of his rookie contract, which would be quite affordable for a No. 2 quarterback, much more so than adding a retread veteran like Dalton at that point. So I would say Newton wouldn't have much of a shot re-signing in 2022 if he in fact loses his job this year.

Paul Perillo

Help me understand this? A man signs a contract for example 5 years $50 million. Isn't that the deal? How is it even legal for these guys to hold out? Honor your contract and then move on if you don't like the team you signed with. And if you think the value should be higher in a few years then play on a shorter-term contract. Then I hear they want longer term deals in case of injury. OK then honor the long-term deal and if the value of that position goes higher oh well that's business. Once you sign on the dotted line that's it and you're under contract. Please shed some light on this for me. Aren't these guys required to honor their contracts or are contracts in the NFL really fake and don't mean anything? - Ron Scarlata

I can understand your frustration as a fan when players are holding out or threatening to do so while under contract. But the fact of the matter in the NFL especially things aren't quite that simple. You say a player (let's assume you're frustrated with Stephon Gilmore) signed on the dotted line so he should be obligated to play. I would agree with that. But I also agree with players who are cut a year or two into deals they sign because the teams sometimes feel the players aren't worth the contracts they agreed to. No one complains about the teams not honoring their side of the deal in those situations because usually it means their team is getting rid of a player that hasn't performed up to expectations. So when a player performs at a level higher than expected, shouldn't he have the right to demand more? Again, it's not a simple equation and there are many factors that come into play. But in Gilmore's case, he has been paid well for what he's done. He just would like to continue getting paid on par with the better corners in the league and I can understand that. We'll have to wait and see how it all plays out.

Paul Perillo

This is a difficult question in regards to who the player is, but it will not change my opinion on what Stephon Gilmore should do. He is a Super Bowl champion, two-time first-team All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowl selection and has also amassed an incredible amount of interceptions in his stellar career. His conduct on the field and off is a measure of the man and he has always embodied what the organization has demanded and stood for.That is why I grudgingly believe that he should return to work for the agreed amount in his contract. I have always realized and have the upmost respect for every player who puts their health and life on the line in every game for our entertainment but an agreement is what it is. What is your feelings on this matter? - Mark Saez

Since this one is asking directly about Gilmore (and the fact that it's July and we don't have as many posts this week as normal) I'll include it as well. Gilmore has played up to his contract and he's been paid well by the team as a result. But what I find unpleasant about the NFL is the teams have the ability to cut players with little to no ramifications (other than cap dollars, which don't affect the bottom line). It's unfair to the players, who perform at a high level and put themselves on the line each week and season. So, when a player like Gilmore decides he's worth more than he's scheduled to receive and wants to hold out for more, I understand his viewpoint. Some point to the fact that he received more money last year than he was owed, but in reality he was set to earn a certain amount over the two-year span (2020-21) and that number hasn't changed. He just received more in 2020 than he was supposed to and now is set to earn less in 2021 than was originally agreed upon. I think when a player performs at a high level like Gilmore it's understandable that he would want to be paid in line with others at the top of his profession at his position. I'm not a big fan of hold outs in general, but in this case I get it.