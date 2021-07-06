NFL Notes: Six things to watch for Pats

The Patriots running game figures to be a big part of the offense regardless of which quarterback is at the helm. Fortunately, they seem to have plenty of solid options to lean on. The one-two punch of Damien Harris and Sony Michel is potent. That pair was excellent individually at times last year but couldn't seem to be healthy at the same time. If that's the case in 2021, the potential for a productive attack exists. Add in rookie Rhamondre Stevenson and trusty receiving back James White and it's easy to see why the running game figures to be a key part of the Patriots offense in 2021.