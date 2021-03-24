Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How does free agency frenzy impact Patriots draft plans?

After this week's free-agent signees, do you think the Patriots will select a tackle with the 15th pick? Richard Golunzik

With this team, nothing will ever be surprising. Again, to quote Fred Kirsch, look at what they do, not what they say. The Patriots have given us every indication that they are looking to be competitive in 2021. It is clear there are plenty of holes on this roster. One could argue tackle is one of those holes especially given the injuries Isaiah Wynn's has sustained. Tackle is not out of the question for the Patriots in the first round, but don't rule out something that might surprise you. Who would've thought the Patriots would be this aggressive in free agency? Maybe the aggressive nature will continue into the draft. Megan O'Brien

After the free agency signings, the team's draft board must have changed. What positions would you list as priorities in the first three rounds? David Gonsioroski

Wide receiver is a clear cut position of need. The 2021 class is expected to have many talented pass catchers. While the N'Keal Harry pick still haunts many Patriots fans, the team needs to go out and get true NFL receivers. Belichick has been very successful at identifying talented undrafted cornerbacks, but depending on what happens with Gilmore, the team has a major hole in the secondary that needs to be filled. James White is expected to return in 2021, but both Sony Michel and Damien Harris have dealt with their fair share of injuries. Drafting a running back in the third round in the first round will help the Patriots in their rebuild. Megan O'Brien

What do you think of Davis Mills from Stanford. I watched his highlight video, and he seems like someone that should be considered by the Patriots. Gary Madera