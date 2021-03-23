NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

Bringing back Trent Brown. If there's a guarantee that Brown will play like he did down the stretch in 2018, this will be a solid move. But more often than not during his career he hasn't met that level of play. He was a Pro Bowler with the Raiders in 2019 before being limited to five games last year. If he's healthy and motivated he should be fine at either tackle spot. If not, the offensive line will suffer.