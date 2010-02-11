Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Preview: Browns at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Browns at Patriots

Notebook: Running back uncertainty clouds Patriots-Browns matchup

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Carolina Panthers

Josh McDaniels 11/9: "Mac has made progress in basically everything we're trying to do"

Sights and Sounds: Week 9 at Carolina Panthers 

Patriots Mailbag: Changes up front, adding WRs and more

NFL Notes: Pats playoff picture coming into focus

Patriots release OL James Ferentz from the 53-man roster; Release two from the practice squad

Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Panthers

Patriots defense priming to lead a playoff push

Patriots Midseason-(ish) Awards

Game Observations: Patriots stay grounded in victory

5 Keys from the Patriots' 24-6 win over Panthers

What Went Right: Patriots stay undefeated on the road

Press Pass: Patriots players react to 24-6 win in Carolina

Game Notes: J.C. Jackson returns interception 88-yards for a touchdown

Bill Belichick 11/7: "Another good effort from our team"

Full Patriots vs. Panthers highlights: NFL Week 9

Mac Jones 11/7: "The defense played lights out"

PFW Blog: From the Hart: Slim pickings

Feb 11, 2010 at 09:00 AM

Patriots Football Weekly's Andy Hart offers analysis of a recent a five-year draft study of the 2004-08 drafts heading into this season for all 32 NFL teams which appeared in a recent Pro Football Weekly newsletter. As of Week 1 this season the Patriots had 13 players on the roster from the 2004-08 drafts. That was well below the league average of 18.5

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/10

Behind the scenes of Kyle Van Noy's YouTube show, Elite Eatz

Patriots activate QB Jarrett Stidham to the 53-man roster; Release DB Brian Poole

Bill Belichick 11/10: "Browns are a pretty impressive team to watch"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Dont'a Hightower 11/10: "Reputation and intimidation only get you so far"

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower addresses the media on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Davon Godchaux 11/10: "Communication has to be at an all time high"

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux addresses the media on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Jakobi Meyers 11/10: "A lot of great leaders, a lot of great character in the room"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Carolina Panthers

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick breaks down key plays by Brandon Bolden, Hunter Henry, J.C. Jackson, and more from the win over the Panthers on the Belestrator.

Coffee with the Coach: What is more important for a defense? Sacks or Pressure?

Scott Zolak sits down with Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick to answer the question, 'What is more important for a Defense? Sacks or Pressure?'
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
