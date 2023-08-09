Preseason Preparation: What to know before attending Patriots vs. Texans

Parking

A few things have changed in terms of game day logistics for the 2023 season. Not only is general admission parking at Gillette Stadium now free, but you can actually profit from it.

Season ticket members can still secure prepaid parking in Route 1 lots on the stadium side, with free general parking available for fans commuting from both Interstates 495 and 95. See that map here.

In an effort to make things as efficient as possible, Gillette Stadium is also now offering a single-game parking option that pays $50 to those willing to wait 75 minutes to leave. Just hang out a little while after postgame, check out the bars and restaurants in Patriot Place, or enjoy leftovers from your tailgate to kill time. More information on that here.