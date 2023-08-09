Preseason Preparation: What to know before attending Patriots vs. Texans

Official website of the New England Patriots

From new dining options to how you can get paid to park, here's everything to know ahead of the first New England Patriots preseason game at Gillette Stadium.

Aug 09, 2023
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Football returns to Foxborough on Thursday.

After a few weeks of training camp, the New England Patriots have turned the page to prepare for their first preseason game against the Houston Texans. With that, thousands of fans will flock to Gillette stadium to check out the new offense under Bill O'Brien, see weapons like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki, and get acquainted with the promising 2023 rookie class.

The matchup against Houston makes for New England's only home game of the preseason before the team takes off for joint practices with the Green Bay Packers and Tennesse Titans. For fans hoping to get that first look at the 2023 squad, here's what you need to know before coming to Gillette Stadium.

Game Prep

The Patriots have matched up with the Texans for a preseason game on just one other occasion, but they were on the road in Houston back in 2017. That was a loss, but at Gillette Stadium in the regular season, New England is undefeated against Houston.

For those who like to listen to the broadcast while watching the game in person, tune in on 98.5 The Sports Hub or on Patriots.com. An alternate broadcast featuring two Patriots alumni players will also be an option for the 2023 preseason, with The McCourty TwinCast complementing the traditional telecast. Stream that on Patriots.com as well as WBZ.com.

Parking

A few things have changed in terms of game day logistics for the 2023 season. Not only is general admission parking at Gillette Stadium now free, but you can actually profit from it.

Season ticket members can still secure prepaid parking in Route 1 lots on the stadium side, with free general parking available for fans commuting from both Interstates 495 and 95. See that map here.

In an effort to make things as efficient as possible, Gillette Stadium is also now offering a single-game parking option that pays $50 to those willing to wait 75 minutes to leave. Just hang out a little while after postgame, check out the bars and restaurants in Patriot Place, or enjoy leftovers from your tailgate to kill time. More information on that here.

All lots open four hours prior to kickoff, but parking details can very game-to-game or by event. It's always best to check with the specific event guide prior to attending any event at Gillette Stadium.

Food & Beverage

Within Patriot place are a few new additions to dining options for before and after games.

Fans can now enjoy frozen cocktails at Fat Tuesday, a New Orleans-inspired chain, or authentic smoked barbeque at Axel & Bryne during their visit. Those who love dining al fresco must check out The Harp, which boasts great views of the stadium from its outdoor patio.

Find a full list of bars and restaurants at Patriot Place here.

Before you get inside the gates, be sure to download the Gillette Stadium app to take advantage of the concession options inside featuring mobile ordering and express pickup. All concession stands are cashless, and be sure to check out the new options in the north endzone.

More on in-stadium concessions here.

What to Bring

The Clear Bag policy will be in effect for preseason games, as it is for regular season matchups. Be sure to read our safety procedures and make note of the prohibited items that won't be allowed through screening.

Trending Video

Training Camp Recap: The Patriots Defense Continues to Dominate

Evan Lazar and Tamara Brown discuss what they learned from the final week of Patriots Training Camp at Gillette Stadium. They touch of the quality of play New England's defense has shown throughout camp and they talk about Bill O'Brien and the offensive scheme that has continued to improve as they prepare for the 2023 NFL season.

Trace McSorley 8/8: "Focused on one day at time"

Patriots quarterback Trace McSorley addresses the media on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Marcus Jones 8/8: "Trying to make each other better"

Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones addresses the media on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Hunter Henry 8/8: "I think the guys are picking it up"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Kevin Harris 8/8: "We've got to go out there and perform"

Patriots running back Kevin Harris addresses the media on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Demario Douglas 8/8: "I've gained a lot of knowledge with this staff"

Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas addresses the media on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
