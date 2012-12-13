Official website of the New England Patriots

Quick Kicks: Thu 12/13 practice & locker room notes

New England practiced in shells-and-helmets practice today on the Gillette Stadium game surface, as they typically do on Fridays before home games.

Dec 13, 2012 at 06:07 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

500x305-20130102-practice-notes.jpg

For the first time in a while, there was perfect attendance, as tight end Rob Gronkowski (left forearm/hip) suited up for the first time since breaking his arm against Indianapolis last month.

Defensive tackle Kyle Love (knee/ankle) was leaving the field as media were walking onto it to observe the beginning of the workout. He did not return during the brief window we were allowed to watch.

Wide receiver Wes Welker needs just five catches to do something no NFL receiver has ever done: catch at least 100 passes in five different seasons. Asked today if that is something he's thinking about at all as the 49ers game approaches, he stated simply, "No, I'm not." Welker added that it was "good to see him out there," in reference to Gronkowski.

Gronk did not talk to reporters after practice, when media were allowed into the locker room for interviews. It appeared as if the All-Pro had already left the building, as his seat was folded and put back in his locker (a sign that a player has gone for the day) and there were no civilian clothes in the locker.

Injury updates and game status info will be available later today, after San Francisco is done practicing.

