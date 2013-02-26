Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Dec 22 - 04:00 PM | Sat Dec 24 - 01:40 PM

Do Your Life: David Andrews

One-On-One with Josh Uche

Patriots This Week: Las Vegas Raiders Takeaways and Cincinnati Bengals Preview

Patriots All Access: Bengals Preview

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out CB Jalen Mills, WR DeVante Parker, LS Joe Cardona for Saturday's Game vs. Bengals

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

What They're Saying: Cincinnati Bengals

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bengals

Scouting the Bengals: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive vs. Cincinnati

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Analysis: Judon punches Pro Bowl Games ticket

Week 16: Patriots - Bengals Injury Report

10 to Watch: Patriots face AFC test vs. Bengals

Game Preview: Bengals at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Bengals at Patriots

NFL Notes: Pats playoff hopes dealt a blow

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: How will the Patriots close out 2022?

Bill Belichick 12/19: "We just have to do a better job"

After Further Review: Why did the Patriots Passing Offense Struggle vs. the Raiders on Sunday?

Report: More on Brady deal

The details are starting to trickle in on Tom Brady's contract extension and our buddy Field Yates at ESPNBoston.com is all over it.

Feb 26, 2013 at 01:01 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

The details are starting to trickle in on Tom Brady's contract extension and our buddy Field Yates at ESPNBoston.com is all over it.

Yates cites a source that says the deal includes a $30 million signing bonus, which will be paid over a period that extends to Feb. 15, 2015. Brady will get $10 million during the 2013 season, $5 million Feb. 15, 2014, $10 million during the 2014 season and $5 million Feb. 15, 2015.

Brady's salaries for 2013 and 2014 are now fully guaranteed at $1 million and $2 million, respectively, according to Yates. The three-year extension calls for salaries of $7 million, $8 million and $9 million through 2017 and are fully guaranteed for injury only.

500x305-brady-20121230.jpg

In all, the new deal boils down to five years for $57 million, $33 million of which is guaranteed with the final $24 million guaranteed for injury.

Considering the cap savings the deal represents - about $15 million ($7 million this year and $8 million in 2014) - it's a win-win for all concerned.

Brady seems to be quite happy with the developments as he posted a simple two-word message on his Facebook page shortly after the news broke - "Just Win." His fans seemed to concur as more than 21,000 'liked it' and more than 1,100 posted comments.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Place LS Joe Cardona on Injured Reserve, Sign LS Tucker Addington to 53-Man Roster, Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad

Patriots Place LS Joe Cardona on Injured Reserve; Announce Additional Roster Moves

Betting Breakdown: Week 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bengals

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots This Week: Las Vegas Raiders Takeaways and Cincinnati Bengals Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Las Vegas Raiders and preview the Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Patriots All Access: Bengals Preview

On a special holiday edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, 3rd year player Josh Uche discusses his approach, as he enjoys his most productive season to date. In addition, Coach Belichick highlights another explosive receiver to be wary of on the Belestrator, and see another side of captain David Andrews, as this native Georgian now calls New England home. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Holiday 'This or That' with Josh Uche

This or that holiday edition with Patriots linebacker Josh Uche.

Do Your Life: David Andrews

Get an inside look into Patriots captain and center David Andrews and his love for fishing and being in the outdoors. Andrews speaks about spending quality time with his family, and his 'Massachusetts parents'.

One-On-One with Josh Uche

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots linebacker Josh Uche and they talk about his 'sack-tacular' season on the field. Uche also speaks about his preparation and his plans to improve moving forward.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: We're Onto Cincinnati, Lawrence Guy 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots loss against the Raiders, and preview the Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Lawrence Guy.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising