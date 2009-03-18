The 2009 Patriots Cheerleading Squad has been selected!

Auditions for the 2009 Patriots Cheerleading Squad began in mid-February. First, an optional workshop was offered as a means of better preparing candidates for the audition process. A week later, Preliminary Auditions took place, and almost 300 hopefuls attended with the hopes of earning a coveted spot on the 2009 squad. After a twelve-hour day, the field was narrowed down to 65 semi-finalists. Each candidate visted Gillette Stadium for a half hour personal interview with Cheerleader Director, Tracy Sormanti. A practice was held mid-week and Final Auditions took place on March 7. After performing two choreographed routines that were taught at preliminaries, a free style dance round, a series of high kicks and splits, an optional tumbling pass, a swimsuit modeling segment, a written quiz on football and Patriots facts and a meet and greet with the judges, the pool was narrowed down to 34 finalists. Over the next week and a half, the finalsts attended three intensive rehearsals at which they learned new choreography, ran the ramps at Gillette Stadium, did calisthenics and participated in public speaking training sessions. On March 17, the 2009 Patriots Cheerleading Squad was announced. The group will begin training immediately, and all will travel to Aruba on April 24 to shoot their annual swimsuit calendar.