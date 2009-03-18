Official website of the New England Patriots

The 2009 Patriots Cheerleading Squad has been selected!

In mid-February, almost 300 hopefuls began the audition process for a coveted spot on the 2009 Patriots Cheerleading squad. Almost a month later, the process has been completed and the new 29 member squad has been selected.

Mar 18, 2009 at 02:00 AM

**View 2009 Audition Photos**>> Click here for 2010 Audition Details >>
Auditions for the 2009 Patriots Cheerleading Squad began in mid-February. First, an optional workshop was offered as a means of better preparing candidates for the audition process. A week later, Preliminary Auditions took place, and almost 300 hopefuls attended with the hopes of earning a coveted spot on the 2009 squad. After a twelve-hour day, the field was narrowed down to 65 semi-finalists. Each candidate visted Gillette Stadium for a half hour personal interview with Cheerleader Director, Tracy Sormanti. A practice was held mid-week and Final Auditions took place on March 7. After performing two choreographed routines that were taught at preliminaries, a free style dance round, a series of high kicks and splits, an optional tumbling pass, a swimsuit modeling segment, a written quiz on football and Patriots facts and a meet and greet with the judges, the pool was narrowed down to 34 finalists. Over the next week and a half, the finalsts attended three intensive rehearsals at which they learned new choreography, ran the ramps at Gillette Stadium, did calisthenics and participated in public speaking training sessions. On March 17, the 2009 Patriots Cheerleading Squad was announced. The group will begin training immediately, and all will travel to Aruba on April 24 to shoot their annual swimsuit calendar.

2009 Roster:
Jessica Aiello
Asia Barnes
Britni Baron
Lindsey Barrows
Carrie Binette
Katie Birckbichler
Brittany Bonchuk
Sara Caldeira
Ashley d'Entremont
Kelsey Fournier
Lindsay Greene
Jennifer Grossi
Stacy Hopkins
Stephanie Johnson
Rebecca Kennedy
Jessica Lemieux
Crissy Lynn
Jillian O'Neil
Randi Pittman
Amanda Riddle
Adele Scala
Sandra Smyly
Kirsten Thresher
Alyssa Tosoni
Leah Vandale
Kayla Vernaglia
Julie Warner
Julia Williamson
Dinna Yap

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

