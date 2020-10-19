Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Broncos presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!
#5: High Speed Chase
#4: James and the Giant Stiff Arm
#3: Jones' Insane INT
#2: JE11, Elite QB?
#1: Cam Newton, Elite Receiver?
More photos from Week 6:
Team photographer David Silverman and Eric J. Adler present their favorite photos from the Patriots game against the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
Advertising
Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 18, 2020.