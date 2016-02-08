10 Questions with Patriots Cheerleader Alexandria

1. Favorite book? "Wild" by Cheryl Strayed

2. Favorite movie? "Pineapple Express" or mainly any movie starring James Franco

3. Favorite Patriots Player?Tom Brady

4. Favorite Patriots Moment? The trick play in the 2014 playoffs during the Ravens game. Tom Brady threw the ball to Edelman who threw to Amendola for a touchdown pass!

5. Favorite Quote? "If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito" - Dalai

6. Go-to Pre game meal? Usually a salad with lots of chicken, a 22 protein bar, and fruit!

7. Go-to Dunkin' Donuts order? Iced coffee with a splash of almond milk

8. Go-to Neflix show? "Orange is the New Black"

9. What are you most proud of? My students that I have in my dance classes! I am so proud their improvements every year.