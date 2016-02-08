Official website of the New England Patriots

10 Questions with Patriots Cheerleader Alexandria

We asked Patriots Pro Bowl Cheerleader Alexandria some quick hit questions.

Feb 08, 2016 at 04:46 AM
New England Patriots
636x729_full-length-alexandria.jpg

1. Favorite book? "Wild" by Cheryl Strayed

2. Favorite movie? "Pineapple Express" or mainly any movie starring James Franco

3. Favorite Patriots Player?Tom Brady

4. Favorite Patriots Moment? The trick play in the 2014 playoffs during the Ravens game. Tom Brady threw the ball to Edelman who threw to Amendola for a touchdown pass!

5. Favorite Quote? "If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito" - Dalai 

6. Go-to Pre game meal? Usually a salad with lots of chicken, a 22 protein bar, and fruit!

7. Go-to Dunkin' Donuts order? Iced coffee with a splash of almond milk

8. Go-to Neflix show? "Orange is the New Black"

9. What are you most proud of? My students that I have in my dance classes! I am so proud their improvements every year.

10. If you could visit anywhere where would you go? South Africa, I would love to see great white sharks breach out of the water!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

