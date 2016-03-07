Official website of the New England Patriots

10 Questions with Patriots Cheerleader Erica

We asked Patriots Cheerleader Erica some quick-hit questions.

Mar 06, 2016 at 10:00 PM
New England Patriots
636x729_full-length-erica.jpg

*1. Favorite book?   *
"This Side of Paradise" by F. Scott Fitzgerald 

*2. Favorite movie?   *
Either "Overboard" or "Despicable Me"

3. Favorite Pats Player?    
TB12: Tom Brady 

*4. Go-to Pre game meal?   *
A Greek salad with chicken! 

*5. Go-to Dunkin order?   *
French vanilla iced coffee. Definitely have to have my Dunkin! 

*6. Favorite Candy?  * 
I love Smarties! By far my favorite candy!

*7. Go-to workout song? *  
"Let's Groove" by Earth Wind and Fire 

8. Favorite musician?   
Stevie Wonder 

*9. Most proud of?  * 
I am most proud of my family! 

*10. If you could visit anywhere?   *
I would love to go to Italy! I'm hoping that's the next trip I get to take! 

