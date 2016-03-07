10 Questions with Patriots Cheerleader Erica

*1. Favorite book? *
"This Side of Paradise" by F. Scott Fitzgerald
*2. Favorite movie? *
Either "Overboard" or "Despicable Me"
3. Favorite Pats Player?
TB12: Tom Brady
*4. Go-to Pre game meal? *
A Greek salad with chicken!
*5. Go-to Dunkin order? *
French vanilla iced coffee. Definitely have to have my Dunkin!
*6. Favorite Candy? *
I love Smarties! By far my favorite candy!
*7. Go-to workout song? *
"Let's Groove" by Earth Wind and Fire
8. Favorite musician?
Stevie Wonder
*9. Most proud of? *
I am most proud of my family!
*10. If you could visit anywhere? *
I would love to go to Italy! I'm hoping that's the next trip I get to take!