2010 Patriots Cheerleaders Final Auditions Recap

On Saturday, March 6, 52 talented and beautiful women still in the running for a coveted position on the 2010 Patriots Cheerleading Sqaud reported to Gillette stadium for final auditions. This event marked the third elimination in a series of four. The women were nervous, excited and fully prepared for the challenging day ahead.
The day began with a written quiz on football and Gillette Stadium and Patriots organizational facts. After completing the quiz, the ladies were asked to line up for the swimsuit modeling round. As all members of the squad will receive an all expense paid trip to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic the last week of April to shoot the 2011 Patriots Cheerleaders Swimsuit Calendar (visit TNTVacations.com to book your trip if you'd like to join us!), the swimsuit modeling segment of auditions is a very important part of the process.
Once all of the candidates modeled their swimsuits, they quickly changed into dance attire, stretched on their own, and were given a short time to practice the routines they were to perform that day. After executing a series of high kicks and splits, the ladies performed two choreographed dance routines and then a .40 second freestyle combination. The dance segment concluded with an optional tumbling pass, and then the meet/greet session with the judges began.
During the two week period between preliminary and final auditions, each finalist reported to Gillette Stadium for a personal interview with me. I met so many interesting women, diverse in their backgrounds yet all sharing a love of dance and performing. The panel of judges enjoyed the opportunity to meet each of these interesting women in the meet and greet session at final auditions.
At the conclusion of the day, the pool of 52 was narrowed down to an elite group of 38. That group is now in the midst of a two week intensive training program, attending rehearsals, public speaking drills and fitness training sessions (yes, that even means running the ramps at Gillette Stadium!). The fourth and final elimination will be made on Saturday, March 20 and the 2010 Patriots Cheerleading squad will be posted on March 23. Be sure to check back to see the new squad roster! 2010 is going to be a great year!
Cheers!
Tracy Sormanti
Cheerleader Director