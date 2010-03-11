2010 Patriots Cheerleaders Final Auditions Recap

On Saturday, March 6, 52 talented and beautiful women still in the running for a coveted position on the 2010 Patriots Cheerleading Sqaud reported to Gillette stadium for final auditions. This event marked the third elimination in a series of four. The women were nervous, excited and fully prepared for the challenging day ahead.

The day began with a written quiz on football and Gillette Stadium and Patriots organizational facts. After completing the quiz, the ladies were asked to line up for the swimsuit modeling round. As all members of the squad will receive an all expense paid trip to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic the last week of April to shoot the 2011 Patriots Cheerleaders Swimsuit Calendar (visit TNTVacations.com to book your trip if you'd like to join us!), the swimsuit modeling segment of auditions is a very important part of the process.