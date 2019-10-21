Align Technology's Invisalign brand becomes the official smile of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN), makers of the Invisalign clear aligner system, today announced an agreement with the New England Patriots, making the Invisalign brand the official smile of the New England Patriots football team and a sponsor of the New England Revolution professional soccer club. The collaboration will help build awareness for "winning smiles" and the benefits of Invisalign treatment among the millions of New England Patriots and New England Revolution fans through in-stadium branding and digital marketing, social media activation, and sponsorship of the New England Patriots televised post-game show. Align will also become a sponsor of the Revolution Academy, one of the country's most innovative skills development programs in youth soccer, with more than 44,000 participants.

"We're excited and proud to be working with the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots and the New England Revolution, an MLS charter club," said Frank Quinn, vice president, Americas Marketing and Sales, Align Technology. "Our brands have great synergy in terms of our shared commitment to excellence and a great history of creating winning smiles – for fans of both teams and for the more than 7 million Invisalign patients worldwide."

"The New England Patriots and Revolution believe in the power of a winning smile and look forward to working with Align Technology and the Invisalign brand to share that message with our fans," said Murray Kohl, New England Patriots vice president of corporate sponsorship sales.