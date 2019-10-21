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Align Technology's Invisalign brand becomes the official smile of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution

Winning brands join forces to promote winning smiles.

Oct 21, 2019 at 04:54 PM
2500x1406-invisalign-v2

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN), makers of the Invisalign clear aligner system, today announced an agreement with the New England Patriots, making the Invisalign brand the official smile of the New England Patriots football team and a sponsor of the New England Revolution professional soccer club. The collaboration will help build awareness for "winning smiles" and the benefits of Invisalign treatment among the millions of New England Patriots and New England Revolution fans through in-stadium branding and digital marketing, social media activation, and sponsorship of the New England Patriots televised post-game show. Align will also become a sponsor of the Revolution Academy, one of the country's most innovative skills development programs in youth soccer, with more than 44,000 participants.

"We're excited and proud to be working with the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots and the New England Revolution, an MLS charter club," said Frank Quinn, vice president, Americas Marketing and Sales, Align Technology. "Our brands have great synergy in terms of our shared commitment to excellence and a great history of creating winning smiles – for fans of both teams and for the more than 7 million Invisalign patients worldwide."

"The New England Patriots and Revolution believe in the power of a winning smile and look forward to working with Align Technology and the Invisalign brand to share that message with our fans," said Murray Kohl, New England Patriots vice president of corporate sponsorship sales.

As part of the agreement, football fans and soccer fans in New England will see new co-branded signage and promotional campaigns focused on "Winning smiles start here." Outside of the stadium, Align and the New England Patriots and New England Revolution will collaborate on social media awareness and activation for followers of both brands, including content from athletes sharing their "winning smiles."

About Align Technology, Inc.
Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align's products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

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