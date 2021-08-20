Cam Newton's game-day 'giveaways' return, thrilling lucky fans in Philly

Going to a preseason game as a Patriots fan in another city, you are bound to catch some attention. When you're a Patriots fan in Philadelphia, it might make you the target of good-natured ribbing from the hometown team.

Or, if you're lucky, your dedication might be rewarded like it was for a few lucky Patriots fans on Thursday night.

Before coming to New England, Cam Newton would rush to the stands after a touchdown and hand off a game ball to fans that caught his eye. In Newton's first year as a Patriot, he played largely in front of empty stadiums. There simply wasn't an opportunity to give fans a special surprise.

As NFL stadiums return to allow fans in 2021, so too does Newton's tradition, and it started up again against the Eagles.

Based on the fans' reactions from the stands, including one who was shown yelling "I love you" to Newton on the broadcast, it's safe to say it was a gift that is appreciated.

It's something that Newton hopes will be regularly this season.