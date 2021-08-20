Official website of the New England Patriots

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Eagles

Game Observations: Successful business trip for Patriots in Philly 

Full Patriots - Eagles Game Highlights | Preseason Week 2

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/19

Notebook: Asiasi's confidence rising in Year Two

Day 15 blogservations: Lots of red zone work in Philly

Analysis: WR group grabs our attention

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: RB depth, Mac or Cam and more

Day 14 blogservations: Offense struggles against Eagles

Cam Newton 8/16: 'The energy is set as soon as you walk out here'

Mac Jones 8/16: 'Staying on the same page is what it is all about'

Notebook: Pats get high-energy start to joint practices

Training Camp Practice Time Updates!

Breaking down Mac Jones' Patriots debut

Notebook: Pats' veteran defenders sharing experience

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Washington

Game Observations: Judon, Jones impress vs. Washington

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/12

Game Notes: Stevenson has a 91-yard touchdown run

Day 12 blogservations: Tempo slows as attention turns to Washington

Cam Newton's game-day 'giveaways' return, thrilling lucky fans in Philly

Aug 20, 2021 at 08:40 AM
fan cam pdc
Photo by David Silverman

Going to a preseason game as a Patriots fan in another city, you are bound to catch some attention. When you're a Patriots fan in Philadelphia, it might make you the target of good-natured ribbing from the hometown team.

Or, if you're lucky, your dedication might be rewarded like it was for a few lucky Patriots fans on Thursday night.

Before coming to New England, Cam Newton would rush to the stands after a touchdown and hand off a game ball to fans that caught his eye. In Newton's first year as a Patriot, he played largely in front of empty stadiums. There simply wasn't an opportunity to give fans a special surprise.

As NFL stadiums return to allow fans in 2021, so too does Newton's tradition, and it started up again against the Eagles.

Based on the fans' reactions from the stands, including one who was shown yelling "I love you" to Newton on the broadcast, it's safe to say it was a gift that is appreciated.

It's something that Newton hopes will be regularly this season.

"That's my thing, showing appreciation to the fans," Newton said after the game. "Hopefully there will be a lot more Sunday giveaways to look forward to this season."

