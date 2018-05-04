Cheerleaders participate in HAIRraising Cut-A-Thon with Dellaria Salons

 Skip to main content
The Patriots Cheerleaders teamed up with Dellaria Salons to help raise funds for Boston Children’s Hospital.

May 04, 2018 at 06:11 AM
New England Patriots

The HAIRraising cut-a-thon is a one day event that brings local salons and beauty companies together to raise money for Boston's Children's Hospital Heart Center.  The cut-a-thon took place on Sunday, April 29th.  The Patriots Cheerleaders annually join together with squad partner Dellaria Salons to encourage fans to donate by getting a haircut.  This year, members of the squad appeared at Dellaria Salons across Massachusetts, including locations in Boston, Braintree, Wellesley, Newton, Natick, Brookline and Peabody.  The cheerleaders had a great time meeting fans, posing for photos and cheering on those who were donating to the cause. 

Here are some great photos from the event:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

