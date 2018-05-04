Cheerleaders participate in HAIRraising Cut-A-Thon with Dellaria Salons

The HAIRraising cut-a-thon is a one day event that brings local salons and beauty companies together to raise money for Boston's Children's Hospital Heart Center. The cut-a-thon took place on Sunday, April 29th. The Patriots Cheerleaders annually join together with squad partner Dellaria Salons to encourage fans to donate by getting a haircut. This year, members of the squad appeared at Dellaria Salons across Massachusetts, including locations in Boston, Braintree, Wellesley, Newton, Natick, Brookline and Peabody. The cheerleaders had a great time meeting fans, posing for photos and cheering on those who were donating to the cause.