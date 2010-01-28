Official website of the New England Patriots

Cheerleaders to watch Super Bowl from China

Members of the New England Patriots Cheerleaders will travel to China for a series of appearances leading up to Super Bowl XLIV. The group will visit the cities of Guangzhou, Shanghai and Beijing on a nine-day whirlwind tour starting on Sunday, Jan.

Jan 28, 2010 at 06:00 AM

Foxborough, Mass. - As proof that American football is truly an international sport, members of the New England Patriots Cheerleaders will travel to China for a series of appearances leading up to Super Bowl XLIV. The group will visit the cities of Guangzhou, Shanghai and Beijing on a nine-day whirlwind tour starting on Sunday, Jan. 31 and wrapping up Monday, Feb. 8.

The Cheerleaders will watch the big game from Beijing and, with a sizeable time difference, it might allow for some "Monday morning quarterbacking" in real time. With kickoff scheduled around 6 p.m. in the United States' Eastern time zone, Super Bowl XLIV will be broadcast live at 7 a.m. local time on Monday morning in the Chinese capital.

"We're very excited to once again travel to China and to have the opportunity to celebrate the excitement of the Super Bowl in Beijing," said New England Patriots Cheerleaders Director Tracy Sormanti. "We hope to continue our mission to increase awareness of American football, the NFL and the New England Patriots in China, and to show our support to the many fans we already have there."

The trip marks the fourth visit by Patriots Cheerleaders to China in the last three years, but also includes their first appearance in Guangzhou. Most recently, a group of Patriots Cheerleaders helped train dance teams before the opening ceremonies of the 29th Olympic Games.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

